Euronews and Dalet Nominated for the IBC2018 Innovation Award

Paris, France – August 14, 2018 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, announced today that they have been shortlisted alongside Euronews for the IBC2018 Innovation Awards content creation category. Lauded as one of the most coveted awards in the media industry, the competitive competition celebrates technical and creative excellence, acknowledging collaboration between organizations like Euronews and Dalet to achieve clever and innovative solutions for real business challenges.

“We are honored to be nominated for the IBC2018 Innovation Award with our technology partner Dalet,” says Francois Schmitt, COO, Euronews. “With the help of Dalet and our other partners, we were able to achieve our vision and become the world’s first truly ‘Glocal’ news channels, providing our audiences important global headlines with perspectives and viewpoints relevant to their regions, cultures and communities. We thank the IBC Innovation Award judges for recognizing this incredible technical feat and Dalet for working alongside with us on this exciting journey."

Euronews had been addressing the region’s need for multilingual programming by providing a single channel of news programming with identical video and English-only graphics delivered to countries with 12 different language versions. Groundbreaking when Euronews had originally launched in 1993, the “Multiplex” approach to broadcasting lacked the ability to adapt programming to the specific needs of individual countries, a limitation for today’s viewers who crave customized content. With multiculturalism as a core value, management sought to better connect global content with local audiences, transforming Euronews into a “Glocal” media brand.

“This project perfectly coincides with Dalet’s values of innovation, passion, and multiculturalism,”comments Johann Zemmour, general manager, EMEA & APAC at Dalet. “Collaborating with the same ideals and vision, we were able to leverage the advanced media asset management and orchestration capabilities of the Dalet Galaxy platform to construct one of the world’s most technically advanced newsrooms, empowering Euronews journalists to collaborate and turn any local or global topic into compelling news stories with perspectives and insights that resonate with their respective audiences.”

The legacy Euronews infrastructure had limited news to a “one-size-fits-all” with journalists relying on technicians to package non-localized news story with 11 voice-overs. The lack of system integration pushed news air times to an hour or more. To transform the operation, Euronews implemented Dalet’s component-based workflow powered by the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management and Orchestration platform, featuring federated editorial tools that empower the 500 journalists and a workflow engine that maximizes and automates complex, custom content delivery operations. The successful Euronews transformation, which saw no change in staff, increased television content production by 100%, feeding its newly launched 12 individual channels fresh content with a local perspective. It also increased Euronews digital content output by 20%, growing its online audiences by 66%.

“We are incredibly proud that the Euronews project has been shortlisted for an IBC Innovation Award and want to extend our appreciation to our technical partners on the project, PEAKS, who we collaborated with closely to bring the Euronews vision to life, and Adobe,” adds Zemmour. Technical project partner PEAKS provided a total redesign of the Euronews website and Dalet Galaxy integrated CMS to achieve a true 360° Newsroom that can produce up to 350 stories a day, reaching more than 13.5 million digital-users.

To learn more about Dalet and Euronews, please watch the video at: https://www.dalet.com/customer-stories/euronews. You can also visit Dalet at IBC2018 on stand 8.B77.

Dalet at IBC 2018

Dalet will be exhibiting its Dalet Galaxy five solution alongside new technology innovations Dalet Media Cortex and Dalet OnePlay at IBC2018 on stand 8.B77. IBC2018 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about Dalet Galaxy five, Dalet Media Cortex, and Dalet OnePlay feature highlights.

