Dalet Empowers KEXP to Champion Tomorrow’s Music

Los Angeles, CA – December 4, 2014 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, has announced that KEXP has selected Dalet Radio Suite, powered by the Dalet Galaxy platform, to modernize and digitize its operations. KEXP is a Seattle, Washington, based radio station and arts organization renowned for featuring breaking new artists. KEXP approached Dalet to unify all of its media acquisition, production and delivery under a single advanced MAM platform with extensible and rich collaborative production and metadata tools to curate a continuously growing catalog of exclusive performances and music libraries. The Dalet solution will transform KEXP’s ability to create, manage and distribute a full range of live, recorded and on-demand audio and video content to enhance its brand’s reach across traditional and new media platforms.

“At KEXP we pride ourselves on being one of the few radio stations tightly connected with artists,”says Kevin Cole, senior programming director. “We champion breakout bands not supported by commercial media outlets. Our mission is to help our audience of passionate and intelligent music fans discover and explore the best new music across all music genres.”

“KEXP has leveraged open source music metadata repository MusicBrainz to build a metadata schema that allows us to capture detailed information about each artist, recording, genre and more,” says Chief Engineer Jamie Alls. “It enables us to store, index, search, distribute, re-distribute or associate with other content. All of this rich information will contribute to building a unique library that will serve the organization for many years to come. The decision to invest in Dalet is driven by our understanding of its ability to manage this entire process while working with external systems like MusicBrainz.”

KEXP’s 43 DJs are widely recognized as experts in their field, presenting the newest emerging popular artists alongside established bands. Artists championed by the station include Macklemore and Ryan Lewis, Nirvana and Soundgarden. KEXP’s varied programming mix includes a real-time on-demand playlist, a two-week archive of radio shows and an array of podcasts. KEXP also features in-studio performances and interviews transmitted live on air or pre-recorded, edited and then broadcast or made available on-demand. The Dalet installation lays the groundwork for the station to better leverage social media platforms for trends and analytics for on-air talent and programming to produce audience-driven playlists.

“KEXP is a true visionary,” says Frederic Roux, director of sales, USA & Canada, Dalet. “Its approach to transforming a radio station into a true multimedia production with connected audiences is a major leap forward. We are very proud to be part of this high-profile project and help deliver the technical foundation that will allow KEXP to shape the next generation of its operations and content distribution.”

Roux continues, “Dalet Galaxy is an open and scalable platform built on a flexible workflow engine and central repository. It orchestrates any complex combination of automated processes and human tasks, taking away the complexity of technical operations to allow a focus on the user experience and business process, increasing productivity, quality and reach.”

Dalet Galaxy is a production, playout and distribution system designed for media convergence, underpinned by the powerful workflow engine of the Galaxy platform. The integration at KEXP provides a complete digital environment, enabling smooth integration with a number of key third-party applications. All pre-recorded programs and audio/video content production for commercials, station promos or jingles will be created using Adobe® Audition® or Avid® ProTools®. Audition and ProTools users will push files and associate metadata to the Galaxy central repository where it will be indexed, stored and synchronized with the MusicBrainz database.

About KEXP

KEXP is one of the most influential listener-supported non-profit music media organizations in North America. More than 200,000 listeners from around the world tune in to the station each week over the air and online. On KEXP's YouTube channel, videos of exclusive in-studio performances garner more than 1.7 million views per week. KEXP produces over 500 live performances each year. For more information, please visit www.kexp.org.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Finnish Parliament, Australian Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

