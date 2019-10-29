Dalet AmberFin Release Adds Dolby Vision and Socionext Acceleration

Paris, France - October 29, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced that the latest release of the Dalet AmberFin media processing platform is the first software-based transcoding asset management system to include Dolby Vision® technologies, a leading HDR technology for media professionals, studios and streaming service providers. In addition to Dolby Vision and a raft of new software-only features, Dalet AmberFin can also be enhanced with hardware acceleration tools such as the M820L HEVC encoder plugin card from SoC (System On a Chip) specialist Socionext.

Steve Higgins, Product Manager, Dalet AmberFin, states, “The latest release of the Dalet AmberFin media processing engine marks a new era for this renowned high-quality content processor. Whether you process on-premises, in the cloud or with a mix of both; the efficiency of the processor coupled with high throughput and exceptional audio-visual quality are key for delivering your content in a timely and cost-conscious fashion.”

Unique in its class, Dalet AmberFin media processing capabilities enable automated Dolby Vision mastering and distribution workflows that generate outputs from IMF, through broadcast, cable and satellite packages to OTT HLS and DASH bundles. The integrated BPMN-compliant workflow engine and API let administrators configure user interfaces, assign tasks for operators, and push through ad-hoc QC processes; creating workflows that are just right for their facility.

Dalet AmberFin's file outputs can vary in packaging sophistication from simple MP4s through to complex IMF packages that are automatically synthesized from collections of input files and automation instructions. Dalet active participation in SMPTE’s IMF plugfests gives confidence that all its IMF processes are interoperable at the very highest level and are a key component of the IMF mastering and distribution revolution sweeping the industry.

Jean-Christophe Coin, CEO from Leading French Post-House VDM says of the platform, "By integrating Dalet AmberFin with our Dalet Galaxy MAM platform we have managed to build the Content Factory that we always dreamed of. Work orders for original and versioned content flow quickly and efficiently through our facility with human operators lending creative skills where required and automation fulfilling all other processes". On the complexity of today's workflows, he added, "There are more and more variations in the complexity of a modern title. When it was just SD or HD life was simple. Today we track different HDR variants and multiple languages, compliance and re-versioned variants for the large number of platforms that a single title might appear on."

Higgins concludes, “Whether your outputs are high bitrate JPEG2000 and ProRes or low bitrate H.264 and HEVC, the platform offers advanced features like outstanding software-only, cloud-friendly frame rate conversion and sophisticated interlace handling that will ensure your content is created quickly and with quality that viewers will love regardless of their delivery bandwidth.”

Dalet AmberFin version 11.8.2.0 is now available to all existing customers on a support contract. For more details, go to https://www.dalet.com/platforms/dalet-amberfin.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

####