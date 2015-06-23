D-Smart Chooses Broadpeak Solution to Cost-Effectively Manage Peaks in Multiscreen Live Video Consumption

Utilizing Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM), D-Smart Can Dynamically Offload OTT Traffic to Third-Party CDNs

RENNES, France -- June 23, 2015 -- Broadpeak, a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) technologies and live and video-on-demand (VOD) servers for cable, IPTV, OTT, hybrid TV, and mobile operators worldwide, today announced that Turkish DTH provider D-Smart has deployed Broadpeak's umbrellaCDN(TM) solution to support its OTT service offering. Using Broadpeak's award-winning CDN selection tool, D-Smart can dynamically offload traffic to third-party CDNs in order to address peaks in live video consumption. By allowing D-Smart to manage many simultaneous live sessions, with minimum investment in network infrastructure, umbrellaCDN ensures the best quality of experience (QoE) for end users at an optimum cost.

"Recently, we began offering viewers an exclusive look at our OTT service with promotional-free viewing of specific popular live events, with the end goal of attracting new customers to our OTT service subscription. To accommodate the anticipated peaks in OTT video consumption, we needed an advanced CDN solution capable of managing a large number of simultaneous sessions without compromising quality," said Erdog an Simsek, Chief Technology Officer at D-Smart. "As a longtime customer, we have come to trust Broadpeak's experience in video streaming technologies. umbrellaCDN is one of the industry's only software-based solutions for CDN selection, bringing us unparalleled flexibility and cost savings while guaranteeing a superior QoE for end users."

D-Smart is taking advantage of umbrellaCDN's offload feature to distribute traffic from its own CDN, provided by Broadpeak, to a mix of different CDN service providers. Through this capability, D-Smart can set rules to automatically extend its on-net CDN with off-net capacity. By doing so, D-Smart benefits from greater flexibility and can tap into virtual CDN resources to extend its on-net video streaming system. This is especially useful during special events such as football competitions, which attract a large viewing audience. In addition, umbrellaCDN provides D-Smart with detailed analytics and real-time monitoring that can be used to identify trends in audience behaviors across their different CDN systems.

"OTT content is extremely popular with consumers, especially for live sporting events," said Jacques Le Mancq, president and CEO of Broadpeak. "By deploying our umbrellaCDN solution, D-Smart can balance traffic between multiple CDNs, as needed, guaranteeing QoE for all end-users even during events generating a large audience."

umbrellaCDN can also be used by operators to select the best CDN for any content according to operator-defined, rules-based criteria such as end-user geolocation, end-user Internet service provider, group of content, time of the day, and QoS.

More information about Broadpeak solutions can be found at www.broadpeak.tv.

About D-Smart (www.dsmart.com.tr)

Being parented by Do an TV holding Company since 2007, D-Smart is a leading digital broadcast platform in Turkey. D-Smart has been improving its contents and services on a continued basis in line with new trends in the market.

Following new market dynamics, D-Smart has expanded with investments at the junction of digital broadcasting and internet technologies and joined forces with Smile, an internet provider, in 2010 to address the needs of clients. It has started to offer internet services under the brand name D-Smart Net in May 2012 and D-Smart Internet as of 2014.

With all these changes, D-Smart has created an entertainment platform for consumers which offers internet and TV services from one source, at competitive prices with ease of service. D-Smart is the first DTH platform in Turkey which offers TV and internet services in one package and on the same bill.

In addition to its satellite-based services, D-Smart also provides internet-based access to live TV and content with its product D-Smart Blu. Trying to expand the variety of services provided to subscribers, D-Smart aims to provide its rich content via PC, smart phones, and tablets.

D-Smart has a variety of content including movies; TV series; documentaries; and kids, sports, music, and life style channels.

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

