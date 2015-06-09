CueScript Pledges Support to DVG’s Alex Martin’s Stand Against Childhood Cancer with St. Baldrick’s

RICHMOND, JUNE 8, 2015 - CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions is pleased to announce its pledge to support St. Baldricks, a nonprofit organization that raises money for Childhood cancer research. CueScript recently made a significant donation to support participant, Alex Martin, CEO of Digital Video Group, Inc. (DVG) in his efforts to raise funds and awareness for the cause.

St. Baldricks began as a head-shaving event to raise money from friends and family, in support of participants shaving their head in solidarity with kids fighting cancer. "Over the past few years I have supported a number of friends who have shaved their heads in order to raise money for St Baldrick's, and this year I decided to be a participant," explains Martin. "I have a number of friends that have been affected by cancer and wanted to show my support by raising money for this cause. I was touched by the generous donation and support we received from CueScript during this fundraiser. We could not have done this without Michael Accardi and the team at CueScript, and the support they gave to make this fundraiser a success!"

Since 2005, St. Baldrick's has awarded more than $152 million to support lifesaving research, making the Foundation the largest private funder of childhood cancer research grants. St. Baldrick's funds are granted to some of the most brilliant childhood cancer research experts in the world as well as to younger professionals who will be the experts of tomorrow. Those monies raised also enable hundreds of local institutions to participate in national pediatric cancer clinical trials, and the International Scholar grants provide researchers the opportunity to train and work in developing countries.

"We have a close relationship with Digital Video Group, Inc., so when Alex shared with us that he would be shaving his head and beard for a cause so close to many of us, we were happy to donate and pickup a wig and beard," says Michael Accardi, President of CueScript. "All jokes aside, we're very happy to support Alex and believe St. Baldrick's has a great mission."

Donations from Martin's contributors were matched by DVG, raising a total of $10,526.00 towards childhood cancer research.

For more information about the St. Baldrick's Foundation please call 1.888.899.BALD or visit www.StBaldricks.org.

About CueScript

Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company's top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company's unique approach to prompting, CueScript's top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.