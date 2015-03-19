CueScript Names Tom O’Neill as Customer Support

FAIRFIELD, CONNECTICUT, MARCH 19, 2015 — CueScript, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that Tom O’Neill has joined the company to oversee Customer Support. O’Neill is responsible for efficiently serving CueScript’s customers and dealers in an effective manner.

“As CueScript continues to expand its clientele and enter new geographic markets through its network of distributors, it is crucial to have an adequate staff that can support the growing needs of the company and ensure our customers are satisfied,” says Michael Accardi, President of CueScript. “Brian [Larter] and I feel that Tom will strengthen our team by ensuring clients and dealers receive top line service, as being responsive to their needs is imperative to us.”

O’Neill joins CueScript with 10 years of experience in the broadcast industry. Prior to his most recent Service Administrator position O’Neill served as an Operations Manager and freelance Videographer. This experience will serve him well with his duties coordinating equipment loans and sales to dealers and clients, attending tradeshows as a representative of CueScript, and assisting with customer sales and service needs. Along with these duties, O’Neill will use his video background to serve as the videographer and post production manager for all in-house system videos at CueScript’s Connecticut headquarters.