CUESCRIPT HIGHLIGHTS UNIQUE COLLAPSIBLE HOOD AT CCW 2015

CueScript, the leading developer of professional prompting solutions, will showcase its cutting-edge prompter

monitors at this year's Content & Communications World (CCW), the largest media and entertainment technology

conference on the East Coast of the United States. CueScript will demonstrate the new CSHCM Collapsible Hood and

the CSTM24 24-inch Talent Monitor on booth # 993.

Launched at IBC2015, the CSHCM Collapsible Hood is a unique 'pack and go' full-sized hood that is lightweight and

able to fold flat without the need to remove the glass, making it fully protected and quick to set up on location.

It also saves space in a studio setting.

The CSTM24 24-inch Talent Monitor is robust and durable, eliminates the need for an additional monitor on the studio

floor and prevents 'on-air' talent from having to look off-camera. It features a high bright LED screen with a sleek

design and integrated mounting rails, and offers low energy consumption, 2-way picture orientation, looping video

output, HD-SDI in and out, CueScript also offers CSTM19, a 19-inch talent monitor which is also popular in the

studio.

The CCW+SATCON exhibition takes place at the Javits Convention Center on November 11-12, 2015 in New York City.

- ENDS -