CUESCRIPT DEMOS PROMPTING SOLUTIONS WITH LEADING CAMERA, LENS AND SUPPORT MANUFACTURERS’ PRODUCTS AT NAB 2015

More than 10 Heavyweights Supply Systems to Showcase CueScript in Action

LAS VEGAS, APRIL 13, 2015 — CueScript

, a provider of creative prompting solutions with feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting demos of its system with some of the biggest names in camera, lens and support equipment at NAB 2015 (Central Hall, Booth C2024). Canon, Cartoni, Fujinon, Grass Valley Group (GVG), Hitachi, Ikegami, JVC, Miller, Panasonic, Ross Video, Shotoku, Sony and Telemetrics have all supplied products for the demonstrations, taking place at the CueScript booth.

At the show, CueScript will exhibit its full range of prompting solutions, including the flagship

CSM15”, CSM17” and CSM19” LED High Brightness HD-SDI Prompter Monitors

with the new

CS CueNumber

double-digit cue light, along with its

Education, Middle Markets and Corporate (EMC) line

of prompter displays, the

EMC15”

and

EMC17” Prompter Monitors

. Continuing demonstrations throughout the show will highlight how these products work with the following leading camera and/or lens and support system combinations:

•GVG LDX series camera with Canon lens system and a Telemetrics Televator elevating pedestal.

•Hitachi Z-HD6000 studio and field production camera with Fujinon ENG lens system and a Shotoku TP200 pedestal and SX300 pan-and-tilt head.

•Ikegami HDK-97C digital 3G HDTV portable CMOS camera system with Canon compact macro lens system and a Ross Furio robotic camera system.

•JVC GY-HM890U 3-CMOS camera with a Cartoni P-90 pedestal.

•Panasonic AK-HC3800 HD studio camera with Canon lens system and a Miller Arrow 55 pedestal system (1984).

•Sony PMW-400 series solid-state memory camcorder with Fujinon ENG lenses and a Cartoni P50 pedestal.

“The prestigious group of manufacturers offering to participate in these demonstrations speaks volumes to the level of confidence they have in our prompting solutions, and reflects the reputation that we have worked hard to build in the past 12 months,” says Michael Accardi, President of CueScript. “We are honored to have the opportunity to showcase how some of the world’s best cameras, lenses and support systems can work seamlessly and easily with our prompting solutions.”

About CueScript



Launched in 2014 by industry veterans Michael Accardi, Peter Carey and Brian Larter, CueScript provides creative teleprompting hardware and software solutions, with innovative feature-rich designs for all broadcast production needs. The company’s top priority is to provide exceptional experiences to customers and users with its products and services, all of which are based on the vast industry experience of its founders and its close relationships with distributors, vendors and OEM partners. Backed by the company’s unique approach to prompting, CueScript’s top priority is to meet and exceed the expectations of its customers and users from the beginning, as they work together to build successful longstanding relationships.