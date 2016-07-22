CUESCRIPT BRINGS THE LATEST IN PROMPTING TECHNOLOGY TO IBC 2016

At IBC 2016,CueScript, the leading developer of professional prompting solutions, will present the latest versions of its CueiT prompting software, as well as a wide range of professional prompting units, to Stand 12.F41.

CueiT prompting software is Unicode compliant with multi-language and full bi-directional ability within a script. It is available in three versions: CueiT Premier for the entry level market, CueiT Production and CueiT News. The Production and News versions of CueiT are supplied with the CueScript CueB, an external device that produces composite and SDI video. The CueB can be connected either via USB or Ethernet. The flexibility of the Ethernet connection further enhances the integration of the system into production facilities.

CueScript controllers, whether desk or presenter foot controls, can be connected either by local USB, Ethernet or CanBus. No special devices are required to connect multiple controllers; in theory, users can connect an unlimited number of controllers over Ethernet and at any distance, while up to 128 controllers can be connected over CanBus using standard coax cable.

CueScript will also present its latest prompting units, including the CSF10 lightweight yet fully featured prompting system designed for use with jibs and cranes. It can be used with a collapsible hood and prompter glass or as a straight reading system without any additional hardware, and features a 2000nit screen that is easy to read even in bright daylight conditions.

In addition, CueScript will demonstrate the next-generation in talent monitors with the CSTM24. This 24” HD-SDI talent monitor weighing in at 4.5 kgs features a double arm mounting system with no restriction to the camera support, either manual or robotic.

CueScript will also be supporting IBC with prompting systems for IBC TV News, and will also provide systems for the IBC Awards on the Sunday evening.

Joining CueScript on Stand 12.F41 at IBC 2016 will be a number of industry partners, including ENPS, Avid, Ross Video, Miller, Shotoku and Panasonic. In addition, CueScript will have a complete line up of systems on the Ross Video stand with CueiT software integrated into the system workflow, and Miller, Libec, Shotoku and Cartoni will also be displaying CueScript systems on their stands.

