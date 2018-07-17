Crystal Vision shows flexible IP platform and reduced-price chroma keyer at IBC 2018 (Booth 2.C28)

On Booth 2.C28 at IBC 2018 Crystal Vision will be showing its flexible IP platform, the MARBLE-V1 media processor hardware and the initial six software apps which run on it. These apps are IP gateways between SDI and SMPTE 2022 or 2110, and IP to IP translators for making adjustments to IP flows – including protocol conversion between ST 2022 and ST 2110. Amongst the full range of modular SDI interface and keying products on show will be the Safire 3 real-time chroma keyer, which now combines its high quality keying, easy workflow and five year warranty benefits with a significant price drop.

The MARBLE-V1 media processor is the industry's most flexible solution to video over IP. Crystal Vision's IP products are software apps which run on MARBLE-V1 hardware, with apps that are bought with the hardware able to be replaced with different apps as needs change – helping broadcast engineers to make the most of their budgets. Featuring a powerful CPU/GPU processor that runs Linux and a Crystal Vision developed operating system layer which is the connecting fabric to the software-defined apps, MARBLE-V1 is a card housed in the Vision frame. It has six bi-directional SDI connections, four 10GbE SFP+ network interface ports, eight bi-directional discrete AES stereo channels and multiple referencing capabilities.

The initial software apps – SDI6-IP-2022, IP-SDI6-2022, SDI6-IP-2110 and IP-SDI6-2110 – are IP gateways for the transport of uncompressed video over 10GbE IP networks, converting to and from SMPTE 2022 or SMPTE 2110. The unique IP to IP translator apps – IP-IP-2022 and IP-IP-2110 – can be used for network address translation, multicast to unicast address conversion, the creation of media firewalls and ST 2022 to ST 2110 protocol conversion – and so help broadcasters solve any IP problems. The gateway and translator apps include support for 31 SDI video standards, redundant streaming, clean switching between flows, sophisticated synchronizing, PTP reference, video delay, unicast and multicast transmission, signal and flow monitoring, traffic shaping and features to ensure network security. Additional features on the 2110 apps include support for AES67 (including the input or output of external digital audio via the DIOP8 piggyback), SDP reading and writing and AMWA NMOS IS-04 and IS-05.

IBC is always a good place to have demonstrations of the Safire 3 real-time chroma keyer, which is now the lowest cost of the industry's best real-time chroma keyers following a significant price drop. With its advantages including Crystal Vision's responsive technical support and five year warranty, Safire 3 is ideal for applications from weather to immersive virtual studios, with a simple intuitive workflow for setting up a key, support for resolutions from SD to 1080p and features such as lighting compensation, color correction and video delay to help solve common real world issues. Enhancements over the last year include new color spill processing, as well as improved live operation following changes made to the VisionPanel control panel. The new price makes it easier for large broadcasters to justify a chroma keyer on each camera which gives the most flexible system when using a virtual set that works from different camera angles, improving the workflow and reducing the stress levels of the operators during live applications. For smaller broadcasters who previously had to rely on the lower quality chroma keyers in their switchers, the new pricing allows them to have better quality keying.

With some broadcasters expressing general concerns about being hacked, Crystal Vision will be showing the increased security it has recently added to its Indigo and Vision frames – including the ability to prevent access to the frames via FTP, SSH, HTTP, SNMP and ASCII control protocols.

Also available on Booth 2.C28 will be highlights from Crystal Vision's popular range of SDI interface, including up and down converters, logo keyers, video delays, fail-safe routing switches, synchronizers, color correctors, audio embedders and fiber transmitters and receivers.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

