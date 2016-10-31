Crystal Vision releases digital and analog video DAs for its new frame system

Crystal Vision has released two video distribution amplifiers for its new Vision frame system, both with more outputs than the company has ever offered before and including remote control as standard. The 3GDA-VF is a very flexible video distribution amplifier: it can be configured as reclocking or non-reclocking, it will distribute any digital video (3Gb/s, HD and SD) as well as being DVB-ASI compatible, and it is not even limited to video with its ability to distribute MADI audio. Including useful gain, equalization and clamp adjustments, the VDA-VF analog video distribution amplifier has been designed to distribute SD Black and Burst or HD tri-level syncs reference, and can also be used to create multiple copies of analog video. Those using the Vision DAs have discovered that their systems work out cheaper compared to using the company's traditional Indigo range.

Supporting more standards than any other Crystal Vision digital video DA, the 3GDA-VF can distribute 3Gb/s, HD, SD and DVB-ASI sources – making it ideal for multi-standard environments. It can also be used to distribute MADI (AES10) audio, allowing many channels of audio to be transported down a single coax cable while supporting the industry standard payload of 64 channels at a sampling rate of 48 kHz. The 3GDA-VF includes user selectable reclocking and non-reclocking.

With its main application being for the distribution of SD Black and Burst or HD tri-level syncs reference, the VDA-VF can also be used to distribute SD analog composite or HD or SD analog component video. With the Vision 3 frame including a common dual reference, a popular use for the VDA-VF is to distribute the station reference to the frame itself, with the frame then distributing that reference to each card that needs it. Features include gain adjustments of +/-3dB in 0.1dB steps, a clamp and high quality equalization which will correct distortion to the analog signal caused by up to 300m of cable length.

The number of outputs available – the most important feature on a distribution amplifier – is based on the frame rear module selected. One of the advantages of the Vision frame system is that the extra length on the rear modules provides room for an extra connector compared to the Indigo system. This allows the 3GDA-VF and VDA-VF to offer the most outputs yet on a Crystal Vision video DA. Using standard BNCs, the 3GDA-VF provides six outputs from the VR20 single slot rear module and 12 outputs from the VR15 double slot rear module. The company is also offering a Micro BNCs rear module for the first time (the VR16), which gives nine outputs in a single slot. Using the single slot VR18 with the VDA-VF gives five analog outputs, while 12 outputs are possible with the dual slot VR17. The VDA-VF additionally includes a loop-through of its differential input, which is independent of the VDA-VF and so allows the card to be removed without losing the looped-through source.

Remote control and monitoring is included as standard on all the Vision products – particularly useful with broadcasters having less engineers manning their stations and therefore relying on a centralised control system to look after their equipment. Control options include the integrated control panel on the Vision frame, the VisionPanel remote control panel, SNMP and the VisionWeb Control web browser software. The 3GDA-VF is Crystal Vision's most cost-effective digital video DA with signal reporting to date, as well as the first time the company has offered remote control on a MADI distribution amplifier.

Explained Crystal Vision's Managing Director, Philip Scofield: “Updating our digital and analog video distribution amplifiers for the fantastic Vision 3 frame has allowed us to introduce economic signal monitoring and control as well more outputs for what is still a fundamental part of broadcast systems.”

Shipping now, the 3GDA-VF and VDA-VF are space-saving 3.8 x 12.8 inches cards. With up to 20 cards fitting in the 3RU Vision 3 frame, the two distribution amplifiers can be housed alongside any other interface or IP cards from the Vision range.

Based at Whittlesford near Cambridge in the UK and with an office in the USA, Crystal Vision provides a full range of interface and keyers and helps people transition through a range of technologies – from SD to HD and from HD to IP.

www.crystalvision.tv