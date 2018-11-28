CRAS Celebrates 15 Years at New Campus

Gilbert, Ariz., Nov. 28, 2018 – The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences (CRAS; www.cras.edu), the premier institution for audio engineering education, is proud to announce the celebration of 15 years at its world-renowned Gilbert, Ariz. campus. The first day of classes in the Gilbert facility was Nov. 3, 2003. Since that day, roughly 9,400 students have come through the doors on their way to a career in professional audio engineering. The original Tempe (Ariz.) location has been home to CRAS since 1994.

“Steady growth at our Tempe campus led us to construct our Gilbert facility from, literally, the ground up,” said Kirt Hamm, CRAS administrator. “It allowed us to not only grow our student body, but to expand existing programs and create new ones, as well. As a result, we now have two campuses not far from one another. Combined, they cater to the next generation of audio engineering professionals from around the country who have the ability to learn their craft in multiple markets within the world of pro audio, such as studio and live sound recording, broadcast, and gaming.”

The 25,000 square foot Gilbert facility includes a 6,000 square foot live sound recording venue as well as five industry leading recording studios, faculty offices, and is also home to the school’s 42-ft. remote-production mobile broadcast trailer.

“We host multiple Open House events every year at both campuses as we want everyone to see, hear, and feel how our 11-month program focuses exclusively on what a student needs to know to begin living their passion in any one of the many facets of the Recording Arts,” Hamm concluded. “It also gives us the ability to showcase both campuses, and what our Gilbert facility has to offer, in particular.”

The Conservatory of Recording Arts & Sciences is composed of two nearby campuses in Gilbert and Tempe, Ariz. A CRAS education includes Broadcast Audio, Live Sound, Audio Post for Film and TV, Music Production, Commercial Production and Video Game Audio, all taught by award-winning instructors who have excelled in their individual fields. CRAS’ structured programs, and highly qualified teaching staff, provide a professional and supportive atmosphere, which is complemented by its small class sizes allowing for individual instruction and assistance for students in engineering audio recordings. CRAS has been providing quality vocational training in Audio Recording for more than three decades. The curriculum and equipment are constantly being updated to keep pace with the rapid advancements in the music and sound recording industries. CRAS’ course offerings and subject matter have always centered around the skills and knowledge necessary for students’ success in the Audio Recording industries.

The 11-month program is designed to allow every student access to learn and train in all of the Conservatory’s studios which are comprised with state-of-the-art audio recording and mixing gear, the same equipment used in today’s finest studios and remote broadcast facilities, including Pro Tools 12, API Legacy consoles, SSL G+ and AWS consoles, Studer Vista consoles, and much more. All students must complete a 280-hour industry internship to graduate from the Master Recording Program II that may ultimately lead to industry employment.

