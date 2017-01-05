Cox Media Group's Jason Facer Named One Of MFM's People To Watch In 2017

MFM, The Media Financial Management Association (MFM) today announced its “People to Watch” in 2017. Selected as financial leaders who will be instrumental in creating change within their organizations and the media industry at large are:

Jason Facer, Vice President Finance, Cox Media Group,

Jennifer Hurley, Director of Financial Planning and Analysis, The Washington Post,

and Victoria Mink, Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, Altice USA.

The honorees were selected from nominations submitted to the editorial board for MFM’s The Financial Manager (TFM) magazine. They are being recognized in a special section of the publication’s January-February 2017 issue which is being mailed to all members and will be available to non-members at MFM’s website.

“Common to all of this year’s People to Watch honorees are practices that take them well beyond traditional accounting and finance roles and make them true agents of change within their companies,” said Mary M. Collins, President & CEO of MFM and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry’s credit association. “In addition, they were praised by peers and superiors alike for their ability to effectively communicate the link between financial goals and the outcomes in content development and customer service that will make their organizations frontrunners within their respective industry sectors.”

Added Collins: “We also want to extend our appreciation to the members of our editorial board for their time and effort in reviewing a list of deserving nominees and selecting this year’s honorees and to TFM editor Janet Stilson, whose skills as an industry journalist captured what makes each of these exemplary individuals worthy of recognition and emulation.”

The current members of TFM’s Editorial Advisory Board include Ralph Bender, CFO, Manship Media; John Sanders, Principal, Bond & Pecaro Inc.; Dawn Sciarrino, Managing Member, Sciarrino & Shubert PLLC; Meredith Senter, Member, Lerman Senter PLLC; Sherry Spivey, Regional Credit & Collections Manager, Raycom Media; C. Robin Szabo, President, Szabo Associates, Inc., and Thomas Twedt, Attorney, Cooley LLP.

Janet Stilson, Editor of The Financial Manager, has held editorial positions at several of the industry’s leading trade publications over the past 25 years and continues to publish her analysis of industry developments for a number of trade journals and national publications.

The Financial Manager, the official publication of the MFM, is published six times annually. The publication is widely regarded as the leading business management resource for the industry. TFM articles cover media-specific topics in areas ranging from accounting, credit and collections, and emerging media to medium-specific items such as radio or newspaper, human resources issues, legal questions, and items addressing risk.

