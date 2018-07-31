Cox Communications, Telemundo Enterprises To Be Honored for Corporate Commitment to Hispanics at the 16th Annual Hispanic Television Summit

NEW YORK, NY (July 31, 2018) – Broadband and entertainment provider, Cox Communications and Spanish-language broadcaster, Telemundo Enterprises will each be recognized for their unwavering corporate commitment to serving Hispanics during the Awards Luncheon at the 16 Annual Hispanic Television Summit which will be presented by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at the New York Marriott Marquis.

Cox, the nation’s largest private telecommunications company, will be receiving the award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video within the Provider category. The company serves nearly 6 million customers, including many Latinos in key Hispanic markets. Cox is being recognized for a multi-year commitment to providing the latest advancements in digital video, Internet, telephone and home security services to Hispanics. Accepting the award on behalf of the company will be Luis Caballero, who has directed marketing strategies at Cox that have successfully achieved revenue growth within the Latino market segment.

Previous recipients of this award within the provider category include Altice USA, AT&T/DIRECTV, Comcast Cable, Dish, Time Warner Cable, and Verizon.

Telemundo Enterprises, a broadcast television network which provides original Spanish-language content to U.S. Hispanic TV households in 210 markets, will receive the Award for Corporate Leadership in Hispanic Television and Video within the Programmer category. The company is being recognized for their innovative approach to programming for Spanish-speaking viewers, and especially for its multi-platform coverage of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. The award will be accepted by Luis Silberwasser, President of Telemundo Network. This will mark the first time that this honor will be awarded within the Programmer category.

“Cox and Telemundo have each been associated with this Summit nearly every year. We are excited to honor these two great corporations at this year’s Hispanic Television Summit,” said Charlie Weiss, Vice President of the Broadcast, Cable and Broadband Television Group at Future U.S.

Other previously-announced recipients to be presented with awards at the luncheon include Diego Scotti, Verizon’s Chief Marketing Officer, and Lisa Torres, President of Publicis Media’s Multicultural Practice, Cultural Quotient. Scotti will be honored for his efforts in building Ad Fellows, an industry partnership involving brands, agencies and colleges designed to foster the next generation of diverse marketing leaders. Torres will be honored for her achievements in overseeing media investment for many top brands in the Hispanic television and video space.

Over the past 16 years, the summit has earned a reputation as the premier conference for those in the business of television and video for Hispanic audiences, worldwide. It attracts about 500 registrants who are top executives and managers from broadcast, broadband, cable, satellite, OTT, programming networks, production companies, distributors and syndicators, financial investment, research and audience measurement firms, creative agencies, media companies and brands. The summit has been presented all 16 years by Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News and has been produced each year by Schramm Marketing Group.

To learn more about the 16 Annual Hispanic Television Summit or to register, visit www.hispanictvsummit.com.

