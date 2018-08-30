COSMOTE TV Delivers Smart Remote Experience on New Set-Top Boxes With Zenterio OS

Zenterio OS Enables Operators to Deliver Advanced Features, Such As Remotely Controlling Live and VOD Content Delivered on TVs Via iOS and Android Devices

STOCKHOLM — Aug. 30, 2018—Zenterio, a leading television and multiscreen software client solutions provider, today announced that OTE Group, the largest telecommunications provider in the Greek market, deployed in COSMOTE TV, its pay-TV services, an advanced set-top box (STB) called EUROBOX (KAON NS2000), using Zenterio OS. Featuring a highly flexible and scalable independent operating system architecture, Zenterio OS allows COSMOTE TV to support internet-delivered, on-demand content in addition to live content. With the EUROBOX powered by Zenterio OS, COSMOTE TV subscribers have more choices on how to control the TV experience through a new COSMOTE TV Smart Remote application alongside accessing additional content sources, which enhances the viewing experience.

Using Zenterio OS on its new EUROBOX STBs, COSMOTE TV can boost subscriber satisfaction and drive new revenue. By separating software from hardware, Zenterio OS reduces integration time and enables compatibility with connected devices. It also eliminates the use of external hardware modules, enabling COSMOTE TV to quickly introduce the advanced services to its customers.

A new feature that COSMOTE TV is offering with its EUROBOX is the ability to use a Smart Remote application. This enables users to control the COSMOTE TV STBs from iOS and Android devices via a modern, customized user interface. The application was created by a local partner in Greece and interfaces to STB APIs developed by Zenterio to enable remote functionality. With the application, viewers can navigate through the program guide and the TV menus without having to stop watching the program on their TV screen. In addition, viewers can change the channel, launch replay TV events, and rent VOD content to play directly on their TV.

As part of the upgrade with Zenterio OS, COSMOTE TV has also enhanced its VOD store available to subscribers. In addition, the STB is integrated with an external USB Wi-Fi adapter to enable connectivity to VOD and catch-up TV services without the need for an Ethernet cable. Furthermore, it is equipped with a built-in DVB-T2 tuner that allows viewers to add digital terrestrial TV programs to the list of channels without the need for an external adapter.

“We know that today’s television viewers are looking for on-demand content, delivered over the internet, along with linear TV,” said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. “COSMOTE TV is staying ahead of this trend with the deployment of its new EUROBOX powered by Zenterio OS. This project is a great demonstration of our ability to support complex STB deployments, offering COSMOTE TV viewers advanced features like search and playback of on-demand and live content using smart remote control functionalities over iOS and Android devices.”

About COSMOTE TV

COSMOTE TV is OTE Group’s pay TV service, currently holding the leading position in Greece, with 530,000 subscribers. COSMOTE TV is a fully blown broadcasting unit, packaging premium exclusive content through 15 COSMOTE branded channels (CINEMA, SPORT, HISTORY) and offering its linear and on demand services through DTH, IPTV and OTT.

OTE Group is the largest telecommunications provider in the Greek market, and, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of the leading telecom groups in South-eastern Europe. Under the unified COSMOTE commercial brand, OTE Group offers the full range of telecommunications services: from fixed-line and mobile telephony, broadband services, to pay television and integrated ICT solutions.

In addition to its core telecommunications activities, the Group in Greece is also involved in maritime communications, real-estate and professional training. Abroad, the Group operates in the telecommunications markets of Romania, where it offers fixed-line and mobile communications, as well as television services, and in Albania, where it offers mobile telephony services.

About Zenterio



Zenterio enables TV Operators to securely and efficiently manage and deliver entertainment to the home while increasing business insight and value. Zenterio’s portfolio of products and solutions includes a complete TV and OTT entertainment experience client. In addition, Zenterio provides cloud-based solutions for content aggregation, data and analytics, home automation integrations and advanced advertising capabilities with a focus on reducing cost and increasing ARPU. Zenterio also provides professional and consulting services, with global partners, to provide future-proofed lifecycle management for Linux and Android platforms.

The Chairman of the Board is former Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo and the CEO is former Ericsson executive Jörgen Nilsson.

