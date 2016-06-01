Corporación Video Secures Major DPA Microphones Commitment from TH Producciones

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, JUNE 1, 2016 ― Corporación Video, DPA Microphones’ Venezuelan dealer, recently made a large sale of the brand’s mics to TH Producciones, the country’s most active broadcast production company. Corporación Video, specializes in both systems integration and sales to the region’s broadcast, recording, production and rental industries. Included among the DPA products selected by TH Producciones are several d:fine™ Headset, d:screet™ 4061 Miniature and d:facto™ Handheld Microphones.

The broadcaster purchased its first set of DPA mics for use at the television studio, currently under major renovation, which they recently acquired. Corporación Video also sold TH Producciones additional d:screet™ 4061 and d:facto™ Handheld Microphones, which will be used for documentaries, sports interviews and field reporting in the broadcaster’s 14 ENG production units.

Corporación Video recommended DPA Microphones to TH Producciones “based on how well the microphones deflect wind and other outside noise,” says Daniel Cadavieco, business development manager of Corporación Video. “After the demo we presented, they told us ‘that’s what we want. We want something that is reliable and has excellent quality. We want to get noticed for the quality of our productions.’ They use Sony 4K cameras and asked for something equivalent to that [level of quality] in audio. They are thrilled with the quality of the DPA mics.”

The dealer also foresees a growth with TH Producciones, which plans to expand into soap opera production in the future. “They come to us for advice when they are doing something new, and we are very happy with the relationship,” continues Cadavieco. “They are already the standard company for imaging and sound, and they continue to trust in us as the most efficient company to support them. In turn, we trust in DPA Microphones as one of the top manufacturers of microphones in the industry.”

As news of the sale to TH Producciones has spread across the country, Corporación Video has experienced a significant increase of interest in its DPA Microphones supply. “We are very happy with the brand and many major stations have already been requesting d:fine™ headsets,” adds Cadavieco. “We would like to see all of the nation’s TV shows using DPA. We have many clients that use d:dicate™ 4017 Shotgun Microphones – there are roughly 440 customers who use the boom recommended by DPA. We expect to have more growth for the brand within our country.”

As the brand’s regional representative, Cadavieco is also impressed with the company’s marketing efforts. “The packaging, the color, the company’s response time; it’s all very clean and neat – not just the product, but the people who are behind it as well. We receive very good reception, answers and support any time we have a question. We are very happy as a reseller to work with a company that has such commitment to putting out the best for their brand.”

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

