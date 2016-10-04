Core SWX Announces Hypercore SLIM HC8 Now Shipping

PLAINVIEW, NY, OCTOBER 4, 2016 — Core SWX, a leader in battery and charging solutions providing users the power to create, is now shipping units of its newest addition to the Hypercore SLIM series, the Hypercore SLIM HC8.

“We have previewed the HC8 at several trade shows and the demand for it has been at an all-time high,” says Jose Flores, Sales Manager, Core SWX. “The HC8 is the most compact, trim design in the industry and is perfect for UAV or other scenarios where a small form factor is needed to power cameras, such as RED® and ARRI®,, with its draws up to 148Wh.”

The HC8 is the first line of slim battery packs capable of handling high-draw loads, making them ideal for UAV, handheld gimbal and all other applications demanding a low-profile battery pack. They are capable of powering RED, ARRI ALEXA Mini and similar digital cameras, handling draws of up to 148Wh (10A) without deterioration in service life or operability. An LED backlit runtime LCD on the front of the HC8 battery pack lets users know how much battery time is left when in use and will also show remaining charge time while connected to a charger, allowing users the opportunity to plan out their shoots down to the minute. The battery’s cells are incased in an over-molded, rubberized housing, providing additional protection against accidental impacts that may occur when operating alongside UAVs. Like the Hypercore Prime, this 85Wh battery pack is safe and legal for air travel. The HC8 is available in V-mount, 3-Stud mount and V-mount RED to communicate exact remaining battery capacity to the RED camera’s LCD/VF.

As with all products within the Hypercore series, the HC8 is outfitted with an accelerometer to detect motion. This causes the battery packs to hibernate when there is no usage or movement after a 48-hour period. Once the battery is back in use or detects the slightest movement, it awakens at its maximum capacity. Like all Core SWX battery offerings, each battery in the Hypercore series has an integrated P-tap connection on its side that lets users power any 12-volt DC device. Hypercore battery packs are also the most charger-compatible in the industry today. Not only do the batteries charge on any charger within the Core SWX lineup, but the V-mount offerings will charge seamlessly on RED, IDX™ and Sony chargers. The 3-Stud products will charge on Anton/Bauer™ chargers firmware V3.6 and up.

About Core SWX

Core SWX is the market leader in batteries and charging solutions for the digital cinema and the professional video industries, along with emerging markets such as drones and virtual reality. Our flagship products, including the Hypercore line of batteries, remain at the forefront, providing the power to create in a variety of applications. Compatible with leading professional and consumer manufacturers, such as Sony, Panasonic, Canon, RED®, Blackmagic Design and more, Core SWX stays ahead of the curve in a technology-driven era that is constantly evolving. For more information, visit www.CoreSWX.com.