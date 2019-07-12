Rascular IBC 2019 Preview

Stand no: 6.C19

IBC DEBUT

CastAway

Rascular has continued to expand its integration of Newtek’s NDIprotocol, announcing the development of CastAway, a new Helm application, which provides NDImaster control switching in software. This allows users to easily find and view incoming sources, presented in a multiviewer. In addition, Castaway also includes vision mixing/presentation switching capabilities to handle transitions, logo insertion and so on. Rascular’s standalone NDI routing application RouteMaster-Lite also benefits from these new multiviewer capabilities.

Helm upgrades

Helm benefits from several upgrades, including the ability to now control Blackmagic Design’s multifaceted HyperDeck broadcast decks. Via Helm, users can now also drag and drop single transport control groups onto a user panel to provide easier server control. Helm is integrated with Contour’s ShuttlePro USB jog/shuttle wheel, an easy-to-use, tactile controller that works alongside keyboard and mouse, now able to be used for server transport control in Helm. PESA router control is also available with Helm.

Helm integration with YouTube and Facebook Live

On show for the first time at IBC 2019, Rascular is highlighting its ability to provide direct control of YouTube live streaming in addition to its ability to allow easy streaming to Facebook Live, using flagship control technology Helm. This can be achieved via Helm on a PC or via associated, device-independent web panels.

Also on show

WebCentre is a device-independent application that provides browser-based user role creation and management, control panel configuration and access to those panels for device control. It’s on-premise server-based, with any modern browser on any device – tablet, PC, smartphone – able to access user-defined control panels according to the user management settings. Using HTTPS, it’s fully secure.

RouteMaster-Lite is a standalone, PC-based, single licence application, based on Rascular’s powerful RouteMaster technology and is designed to provide comprehensive router control for NDI sources up to maximum 20x20 router size.

RouteMaster integrates Rascular’s router control and emulation technology to form a powerful yet flexible router control system. Built on tried and tested software modules, RouteMaster can be used with a wide range of broadcast video and audio routers - past, present and future, SDI and SDI/IP hybrid - from the major router manufacturers. It also provides control of NDI sources. It’s equally suitable for new router installations or increasing the capabilities - and lifetime - of existing systems. RouteMaster also now includes tie-line capabilities, allowing the easy integration of NDI virtual routing in an SDI facility.



