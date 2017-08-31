Consolidated Communications Launches VEMOX Targeted OTT Multiscreen Service, Powered by Viaccess-Orca

PARIS -- Aug. 31, 2017 -- Viaccess-Orca, a global leader providing OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions, announced today that North American operator Consolidated Communications has launched a targeted OTT offering across its footprint using Olympusat's VEMOX(TM) service powered by Viaccess-Orca. Bundling Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution with Olympusat content preparation services, VEMOX provides Consolidated Communications with a single, end-to-end, cloud-based OTT solution that reduces the risk and the upfront investment involved with launching a multiscreen service. Through VEMOX, the operator can deliver a variety of live, on-demand, and personalized content recommendations to viewers in Spanish on every screen.



"Providing a robust and inclusive portfolio of content offerings is something that we consistently strive to do," said Rob Koester, vice president of consumer product management for Consolidated Communications. "VEMOX gives us the ability to provide desired programming on a full range of connected devices at home and on the go."



VEMOX allows Consolidated Communications to respond quickly to market demands and challenges while creating a secure, personalized, and consistent user experience. At the heart of VEMOX is Viaccess-Orca's TV Everywhere solution, which includes a unified service delivery platform (RiGHTv), content discovery and personalization platform (COMPASS), as well as Viaccess-Orca's multi-DRM and Secure Player to ensure safe content distribution.



"The Spanish-speaking television market is widely underserved in North America, and with VEMOX we are changing that scenario," said Tom Mohler, CEO of Olympusat. "Thanks to the TV Everywhere expertise of Viaccess-Orca and our own content experience, VEMOX has tremendous potential. Olympusat has been a pioneer in the television distribution business, building a solid user base by offering top-tier Hispanic programming from a variety of networks. We're excited to bring personalized OTT multiscreen content to Consolidated Communications' Hispanic households in the United States and give their customers access to all the content they love."



"Launching an OTT service can be both technically and operationally complex. In today's rapidly changing TV environment, service providers need an efficient service delivery platform to move quickly; advanced content discovery tools for providing custom, salient content; and first-class content security," said Paul Molinier, CEO of Viaccess-Orca. "Based on flexible business models, our end-to-end OTT multiscreen solution with Olympusat dramatically sped up the launch of Consolidated Communications' new service, while lowering costs and enabling the operator to address the growing consumer expectation for targeted content on TVs, PCs, smartphones, and tablets."



About Viaccess-Orca

Viaccess-Orca is a leading global solutions provider of OTT and TV platforms, content protection, and advanced data solutions for a personalized TV experience. The company offers an extensive range of innovative, proven, and best-of-breed solutions for content delivery, protection, discovery, and monetization. With over 20 years of industry leadership, Viaccess-Orca helps content providers and TV operators shape a smarter and safer TV and OTT experience.



Viaccess-Orca is part of the Orange Group, and the company's solutions have been deployed in over 35 countries, reaching more than 27 million subscribers.



About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses of all sizes, and wireless companies and carriers across a 24-state service area. Leveraging its advanced fiber optic network spanning more than 36,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications offers a wide range of communications solutions including: data, voice, video, managed services, cloud computing, and wireless backhaul. Headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois, Consolidated Communications has been providing services in many of its markets for more than a century. www.consolidated.com



About Olympusat

Olympusat, Inc. is one of the largest independent media companies specializing in ownership, distribution, production, and technical services. The company has also launched two new strategic business units -- Olympusat Telecom and Olympusat Entertainment. Olympusat Telecom has embarked on providing the enterprise and consumer customer with complete communications and business solutions through its IPTV, video streaming, and CDN offering. Olympusat Telecom division has recently launched VEMOX, the white label OTT TV Everywhere solution.



Olympusat Entertainment encompasses all aspects of film and TV production including feature-length and short films, music videos, industrial/corporate videos, and commercials, both local and national. The company has established itself as a leader in the Hispanic television and media space through its 100+ SD and HD Spanish- and English-language television networks. Olympusat's networks include the top-rated Spanish-language movie channel Cine Mexicano and the popular Ultra HD Plex among a distinctive Faith & Family and Specialty Suite representing some of the biggest networks in the industry.



