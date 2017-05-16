Connected Car Session at Media Finance Focus 2017 to Showcase Latest Models from Orlando Area Dealerships

A hands-on educational session concerning connected cars at the Media Finance Focus 2017 conference in Orlando, FL, will feature models currently available at several Orlando area dealerships, as well as presentations from an industry expert and radio station group operator.

Scheduled for Tuesday morning, May 23 from 11:45 a.m. - 12:25 p.m. at The Hyatt Grand Cypress in Orlando, Florida, the CPE (continuing professional education) session, will be moderated by Melissa Mitchell, controller, Bonneville Denver, and include remarks by panelists:

Paul Jacobs, president, Jacapps and Jacobs Media Consulting;

Stevie DeMann , operations manager, Cox Media Group Orlando;

operations manager, Cox Media Group Orlando; Russ Fowler, client advisor, Fields BMW Orlando;

Roger Holler, vice president, Holler Classic Auto;

Robert Coleman, sales director, Mercedes Benz of South Orlando; and

Solomon Shubin, accessories manager, Sunstate Ford.

Media Finance Focus 2017, the 57th annual conference for MFM – the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, the media industry credit association, begins on Monday morning May 22 and concludes Wednesday afternoon May 24. A welcoming reception is planned for Sunday evening, the 21st.

“Radio stations aren’t the only media providers interested in understanding how the changing automobile dashboard will influence in-car content consumption,” said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA. “As the auto industry continues to move in the direction of self-driving cars, all media businesses engaged in digital media distribution have the potential to benefit from an audience that can safely engage with their content.”

Added Collins, “We are very grateful to all of the dealerships participating in this session for our conference attendees, giving them a first-hand glimpse of the emerging autonomous car market.”

Media Finance Focus 2017 serves as the primary source of professional education for business and credit management executives in the media industry, including its newspaper, television, radio, cable, online, mobile and other digital media enterprises.

About Media Finance Focus 2017

MFM-BCCA’s 57th annual conference will feature presentations from over 150 industry experts, who will provide the latest information on accounting, economic projections, valuations, M&A, taxes, human resources, regulatory, and technological developments affecting the media industry. BCCA, the media industry’s credit association, will also provide a full track of sessions designed to meet the needs of today’s credit and collections professionals. Media Finance Focus 2017 will also offer a number of formal and informal networking activities that are designed to foster idea-sharing and will host an exhibit hall featuring the latest in products and services for addressing the industry’s financial management and credit and collections requirements.

The New Media Internal Auditors (NMIA) association is co-locating its 2017 meeting with Media Finance Focus 2017, providing its members an opportunity to participate in sessions offered by both events. Media Finance Focus 2017 is also collaborating with the Media Industry Tax Group to offer a full track of tax-related topics of interest to the media industry’s tax professionals.

MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors. Registered participants can earn 20 or more CPE credits. Additional information about Media Finance Focus 2017 and an online registration form may be found on the conference website: www.mediafinancefocus.org.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry’s credit association. BCCA’s revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.