Concord Processor Upgrade Accelerates Functionality of Calrec Apollo and Artemis Consoles

HEBDEN BRIDGE, U.K. -- April 2, 2015 -- In addition to other key product developments to be announced at the 2015 NAB Show, Calrec will unveil major enhancements to both software and hardware in its Apollo and Artemis consoles. Taking on concepts first introduced on the highly acclaimed Summa console, version 3.0 of the consoles' software presents new features and expands the user interface and on-screen operator feedback. At the same time, the consoles themselves are getting an upgrade with the addition of a new processing resource, the Concord processor. Taking full advantage of the new processor has allowed Calrec to make significant performance improvements.

"We've worked hard with some of the best people in the industry to enhance the Apollo and Artemis surfaces," said Henry Bourne, Calrec product manager. "Feedback on the Summa console was overwhelmingly positive, so we have incorporated a lot of the same concepts into the larger, more powerful consoles in the range. These features will be very popular with our users and speed up their workflows."

As well as shortening the learning curve for users, the new Concord processor upgrade provides additional software features to take advantage of the new processing resources. This will be further enhanced with future upgrades to widen the depth of control and feedback.

Version 3.0 introduces a new processing mode that completely reimagines the way operators interact with Bluefin2's powerful processing engine. It provides crystal-clear presentation of information and makes interacting with a path's processing controls much more instinctive. Summary displays provide an instant preview of a path's processing, and a single button-press reveals detailed controls for EQ, dynamics, delay, and AutoFaders, or a combination of those essential controls for the whole path. Navigation is simple and always provides context to let users know where they are and what they are controlling.

The new software also gives Apollo and Artemis users dynamic new features such as path presets, user-configurable wild controls, multilayer routing interrogation, stereo spill, additional meter scales, and patchable oscillator sources. A refined user interface for mode and layer switching has redesigned surface-mode buttons that use shape and color to make them clearer and more useful.

Other improvements include enhancements to the patching screens, which now show a list of connected destinations for each source, making it immediately clear which sources are in use. Every source and destination list now has a consistent layout, with each row containing only a single source or destination. This display makes it easier to make connections and instantly assess which sources are in use.

"We are confident we've come up with the best way yet to connect our customers to their audio," Bourne said. "We have tested prerelease versions of the software with a number of Calrec users, and the feedback has been incredibly positive."

