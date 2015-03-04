Comigo TV CONNECT 2015 EXHIBITOR PREVIEW -- Stand 19

At TV Connect 2015, Comigo will demonstrate its widely deployed TV platform. Comigo's multiscreen TV platform provides personal, advanced social capabilities and engagement on every screen, including TV sets, smartphones, and tablets. Comigo will also show its HEVC and 4K Android(TM) set-top box (STB) solution.

Key Products

Comigo Multiscreen TV Platform

Widely deployed and endorsed by various pay-TV operators around the world, Comigo's TV platform enables pay-TV operators to control and offer an exciting TV viewing experience on any screen. The solution increases operator revenues and boosts viewer satisfaction.

At the heart of Comigo's multiscreen TV platform is a cloud-based back-end solution that is fully controlled by the operator. The back-end can be easily integrated into different client-based systems as well as into the operator's existing systems.

As an optional advantage, Comigo also provides front-end solutions for smartphones and tablets, and software solutions for Android(TM)-based STBs optimized with Comigo's STB hardware, which supports HEVC and 4K technologies.

Utilizing Comigo's solution, operators can:

- Quickly roll-out value-added services and apps (e-commerce like), which are relevant to the viewed content, encouraging viewer engagement and increasing revenue.

- Generate micro-targeted campaigns and personalized advertisements by utilizing the data gathered on each viewer.

- Better monetize premium content by offering the most suitable content to each viewer, using Comigo's personal and social-recommendation engine algorithms.

- Offer an enriched experienced relevant to the offered VOD and EPG assets.

- Utilize the consumers' social networks to promote and increase the sale of content and services.

Company Overview:

Widely deployed worldwide, Comigo's TV platform allows pay-TV operators to offer a personalized, social. and interactive TV experience on any device. The Comigo platform is designed to increase viewer engagement and stimulate new revenue opportunities.

The heart of the Comigo platform is a back-end solution, fully controlled by the operator, that facilitates the whole viewing experience. As a complementary part of the platform, Comigo provides client-based solutions: an Android(TM)-based STB and client apps for Android- and iOS-based smartphones and tablets.



IMAGE DOWNLOADS

Image Link:

www.202comms.com/Comigo/Comigo-3devices.png

Image Caption: Comigo Multiscreen TV Platform