Comigo Teams Up With Keepixo on End-to-End OTT Solution, Bringing a More Engaging Viewer Experience to Every Screen

YARKONA, Israel -- April 26, 2016 -- Comigo today announced that it has partnered with Keepixo on an end-to-end OTT solution. At the 2016 TV Connect Show, April 26-28 in London, the companies will unveil an integrated solution that consists of Comigo's OTT/IPTV platform, HEVC Android(TM) set-top boxes, the Comigo Experience Intelligence Engine, and Keepixo's Genova software suite for OTT/IPTV headends. By providing pay-TV service providers with all of the components they need to rapidly deploy OTT services, Comigo and Keepixo enable their subscribers to enjoy the most advanced and engaging TV experience possible. The joint solution is being deployed by a major North American operator to securely deliver over 100 IPTV HD services in an OTT-like environment using HEVC.

"One of the key challenges that IPTV and OTT service providers face today is launching full multiscreen services with advanced capabilities ahead of the competition," said Motty Lentzitzky, CEO at Comigo. "By partnering with Keepixo, we are reducing integration complexity and bringing to market an HEVC- and MPEG-DASH-supported solution, allowing service providers to dramatically speed up time to market and significantly reduce bandwidth costs."

Comigo enables service providers to quickly deliver a wealth of contextual services such as data enrichment, personalization, and advanced social and viewer engagement capabilities on every screen, including TV sets, smartphones, and tablets. At the core of the Comigo service platform is Comigo's Experience Intelligence Engine that connects Internet data to TV content in a contextual manner using advanced algorithms and big data technology. Based on cloud technology and an open SDK, the platform provides pay-TV providers with a flexible and customizable solution, enabling them to quickly introduce content-related applications and services, encourage viewer engagement, and open up new revenue streams.

Comigo's platform has been integrated with the Keepixo Genova software suite. Genova offers all of the workflow elements needed to build a multiscreen video workflow for OTT and IPTV distribution. The cloud-ready, high-performance, and broadcast-quality software includes a high-density, multi-rate H.264 and HEVC live encoder, file transcoder for VOD assets, and a multiformat OTT packager.

"By working with Comigo, we are able to combine our high-quality video transcoding solutions and Comigo's advanced TV platform," said Jerome Blanc, COO at Keepixo. "We are proud of this collaboration, which brings OTT service providers an end-to-end, easy-to-deploy OTT platform with an exciting and feature-rich user experience."

A demonstration will be available at the TV Connect Show in London, April 26-28, at the Comigo stand 71 and Keepixo stand 73.

More information about the company's products is available at www.comigo.com.

# # #

About Keepixo (www.keepixo.com)

Keepixo, the spin-off of Allegro DVT's broadcast business, is a leading provider of software-based and cloud-ready head-end solutions for IPTV & OTT. Keepixo offers live encoders, file-based video transcoders, and delivery solutions featuring advanced functions such as catch-up, start-over, and nPVR. Keepixo solutions are used by more than 150 customers including 40 tier-1 operators worldwide.

For more information, visit Keepixo's website or contact us at info@keepixo.com.

About Comigo (www.comigo.com)

Comigo redefines the TV experience by providing pay-TV operators with a cutting-edge platform that offers context on any device. The Comigo solution offers a personal viewing experience, social capabilities, and content-related interactive apps, dramatically increasing viewer engagement and stimulating new revenue opportunities for pay-TV operators.

The Comigo platform includes an Android(TM)-based set-top box, STB middleware, and STB hardware; Client Apps for Android- and iOS-based smartphones and tablets; and Comigo's unique WatchApp(TM) applications. At the core of the solution is Comigo's Experience Intelligence Engine, which infuses the full power of the Internet into the TV experience.

Photo Link:www.202comms.com/Comigo/Comigo-Platform.png

Photo Caption: Comigo OTT/IPTV Experience Platform

Visit Comigo at TV Connect 2016, Stand 71



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Comigo%20Teams%20Up%20With%20Keepi...

Follow Comigo:

Twitter:https://twitter.com/Comigo_Ltd

LinkedIn:https://www.linkedin.com/company/comigo-ltd-

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/Comigo-278941765529151/

Blog:http://www.comigo.com/category/articles/blog/