Comigo Partners With Broadpeak to Enhance TV Viewing Experience for Multiscreen Video Services

Through the Integrated Solution, IPTV Operators Can Cost-Effectively Deliver Live Multiscreen Video, Increase Viewer Engagement, and Fuel New Revenue Opportunities

RENNES, France and YARKONA, Israel -- April 29, 2015 -- Comigo, a provider of cutting-edge multiscreen TV platforms, and Broadpeak, a leading CDN technology provider, today announced an integrated solution that allows IPTV operators to deliver live TV services to TV screens, mobile devices, smartphones, and tablets, in addition to personalized content, advanced social capabilities, and content-related interactive apps. Using the integrated solution that combines Comigo's Android(TM)-based set-top box (STB) solution and Broadpeak's nanoCDN(TM) technology, operators can provide an engaging viewing experience to their customers at a cost-effective price, unlocking new revenue opportunities.

Comigo's TV platform is powered by a flexible, cloud-based solution that enables operators to fully manage and control the TV experience on any screen. This allows operators to provide personalized content recommendations, content-related applications including social apps like Facebook and Twitter, and other features and capabilities, increasing interactivity and engagement.

Broadpeak's nanoCDN technology relies on the usage of home networks devices such as set-top boxes to make them an extension of the CDN. Leveraging the multicast capability of the networks, nanoCDN enables operators to provide subscribers with an improved quality of experience for live video services, while drastically reducing costs.

"We are proud to partner with Comigo," said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. "The integration of Broadpeak's nanoCDN in Comigo's Android-based STB brings IPTV operators a truly scalable solution to cost-effectively deploy live multiscreen services."

"This collaboration with Broadpeak transforms the way that IPTV operators deliver live content while providing them with an effective monetization strategy for multiscreen," said Motty Lentzitzky, CEO of Comigo. "By partnering with technology providers like Broadpeak, which offer advanced and competitive video delivery solutions, Comigo continues to be the leader in providing an exciting television experience on any device."

About Broadpeak (www.broadpeak.tv)

Broadpeak designs and manufactures video delivery components for content providers and network service providers deploying IPTV, cable, OTT, and mobile services. Its portfolio of solutions and technologies powers the delivery of movies, television programming, and other video content over managed networks and the Internet for viewing on any type of device. The company's systems and services help operators increase market share and improve subscriber loyalty with superior quality of experience.

Broadpeak supports all of its customers worldwide, from simple installations to large delivery systems reaching capacities of several million of simultaneous streams. Broadpeak systems leverage the long legacy of Technicolor's excellence in broadcast and broadband content delivery from where the founders and technology originated. The company is headquartered in Rennes, France.

About Comigo (www.comigo.com)

Widely deployed worldwide, Comigo's TV platform allows pay-TV operators to offer a personalized, social, and interactive TV experience on any device. Comigo platform is designed to increase viewer engagement and stimulate new revenue opportunities.

The heart of the Comigo platform is a back-end solution, fully controlled by the operator, which facilitates the whole viewing experience. As a complementary part of Comigo platform, Comigo provides client-based solutions: an Android(TM)-based STB solution and client apps for Android- and iOS(TM)-based smartphones and tablets.

