Comigo Mobile World Congress 2016 Exhibitor Preview

Comigo -- Stand 5E71 (Located in the Israeli Export Institute Pavilion)

At Mobile World Congress 2016, Comigo will demonstrate its widely deployed OTT/IPTV experience platform. Using the platform, pay-TV providers can offer their subscribers the most advanced and engaging TV experience and create new value from content through a wealth of contextual services such as data enrichment; personalization; and advanced social and viewer engagement capabilities on every screen, including TV sets, smartphones, and tablets.

Comigo's flagship solution includes an enrichment curation engine, HEVC and 4K Android(TM) set-top box (STB) solution, custom developed WatchApp(TM) Applications, and content applications for every screen.

Key Products

OTT/IPTV Experience Platform

At the core of the Comigo service platform is an enrichment curation engine that connects TV content to various Internet services in a contextual manner. Based on cloud technology and an open SDK, the platform provides pay-TV providers with a flexible and customizable solution, enabling them to quickly roll out content-related applications and services, encourage viewer engagement, and open up new revenue streams.

Additional modular hardware and software components are also available, based on the service providers' needs. These include: Android OTT and IPTV STBs, content applications for every screen, and custom-developed WatchAppTM Applications, which can be either pre-developed or custom-developed based on existing apps by the service provider. Comigo's advanced solution architecture ensures speed to market and a fully customized solution targeted for TV provider needs.

The Comigo platform offers a variety of key capabilities, known as "service pillars," that benefit pay-TV providers and their subscribers, through:

* Pedia: Comigo's platform enriches TV content with relevant information, data, and social activity, including social media platforms, from a variety of online sources. By enriching content with relevant contextual information, operators can increase stickiness.

* Participation: With the Comigo platform, operators can personalize the entire viewing experience and generate micro-targeted campaigns utilizing the data gathered on each viewer. Providing the most suitable content to each viewer via personal and social-recommendation engine algorithms enables operators to launch new data-driven services and increase viewer engagement.

* Discovery: Unlike any other platform, Comigo helps drive relevant content discovery by personalizing menu and recommendations to viewers.

* Commerce: The Comigo platform supports monetization through contextual shopping services. The platform utilizes consumers' social networks to promote and increase the sale of content and services.

* Advertising: With the Comigo platform, operators can offer ultra-targeted, measurable advertising with advanced campaign analytics.

* Operators can partner with the Comigo development team or develop their own new unique services.

Company Overview:

With platforms widely deployed worldwide, Comigo's mission is to transform TV by infusing it with the full power of the digital world. The Comigo solution is designed to enable TV providers to capture new value from their content through a wealth of contextual services. The heart of the Comigo platform is an enrichment curation engine, fully controlled by the operator, which brings the TV experience into the Internet world, connecting viewers to a wide range of online services. Comigo also provides client based solutions, including an Android(TM)-based STB solution, WatchApp(TM) Applications, and client apps for Android- and iOS(TM)-based smartphones and tablets.

