Comigo Accelerates Growth in 2014, Ready to Demonstrate its HEVC Android-Based Set-Top Box Solution at IBC2014

YARKONA, Israel -- Sept. 2, 2014 -- Comigo, provider of a cutting-edge multiscreen TV platform that opens up new revenue and monetization opportunities for pay-TV operators, today announced that the company continues its growth and dramatically increased sales revenue and global market penetration over the last year. During the first half of 2014, Comigo doubled its customer base and sold five times more set-top boxes (STBs) as compared to 2013. In addition, Comigo has announced that it is currently expanding into new geographical markets within Asia, the U.S., and Latin America, while extending sales in existing territories in Europe and Central America.

"Pay-TV operators today are keen on delivering an engaging TV experience on every screen, and are looking for innovative ways to generate additional revenue streams from their TV service," said Dov Moran, CEO at Comigo. "To meet this demand, we are partnering with a variety of system integrators globally, we've opened our backend capabilities to solution partners, and we offer our Android-based STB middleware to several STB vendors."

Comigo's rapid growth is attributed to surging interest in the company's TV platform, which is designed to transform television viewing into a more personal, engaging, and social experience. The platform has been deployed by leading OTT TV service providers, ISPs, and mobile operators with thousands to millions of customers.

A key benefit of the Comigo platform is flexibility. Operators can pick and choose from a variety of platform modules based on their needs. Modules include: personalization engine, social engine, engagement module, social recommendations engine, insights and analytics, and more. In addition, pay-TV operators can remotely launch to every screen, content-related applications, and services (called "WatchApps"), which not only enrich the viewer's experience, but also contribute to the operators' revenues. These WatchApps can be personalized and context-sensitive.

Utilizing Comigo's technology, pay-TV operators can offer their TV services via a range of handheld devices, including smartphones and tablets. In addition, operators can generate micro targeted campaigns and advertisements; better monetize premium content by offering the most suitable content to each viewer; increase revenue from value-added services and apps (E-commerce like), which are relevant to the viewed content; and utilize consumers' social networks to promote and increase the sale of content and services.

Comigo's next-generation Android-based STB solution supports HEVC, which could save up to 40 percent of the content delivery costs. This savings is a significant advantage to the OTT/IPTV operators.

Comigo will demonstrate its TV platform, including its HEVC STB solution, at IBC2014, Sept. 12-16, in Amsterdam at stand 3.B61. Attendees can stop by the stand or schedule an appointment for a live demonstration at http://comigo.com/ibc-exhibition/.

