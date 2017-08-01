Comcast Spotlight, Viacom, TiVo, comScore and WideOrbit Join Other Ad Tech Leaders in Sponsoring Broadcasting & Cable’s 2017 Advanced Advertising Summit in NYC on October 18, 2017

NEW YORK, NY (July 31, 2017) — The 2017 Advanced Advertising Summit, which provides a full day of dynamic content and connections that explore the impact of data and automation in TV advertising, has announced their initial lineup of industry-leading sponsors. Gold sponsors at this time include 4C Insights, 605, Acxiom, AdMore, comScore, Comcast Spotlight, FreeWheel, Viacom, Videa, Videology, and WideOrbit. Silver sponsors include Canoe, Cross Mediaworks, and Yospace. TiVo has signed on as Cocktail Sponsor. There are still limited sponsorship opportunities available for this annual ad tech summit, which highlights deal making, innovation, and leadership in the dynamic TV and video marketplace.

The Summit is part of NYC Television Week, and takes place October 18, 2017 at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City.

“Networking and innovation are at the core of the success of the Advanced Advertising Summit,” states Louis Hillelson, VP/Group Publisher for Broadcasting & Cable and Multichannel News, which produce the event. “Now in its sixth year, the Summit attracts the leading buyers and sellers across TV and video advertising. For this year’s event we have added even more thought leadership and networking opportunities, and are pleased to be partnering with this elite group of sponsors to deliver a truly exceptional industry event.”

There are a number of ways technology and content companies can participate in Advanced Advertising, including table-top exhibits, networking roundtables, and panel participation. Each sponsor is also entitled to branding on all event materials.

For more information about the becoming a sponsor, visit http://go.newbaymedia.com/advancedadvertising2017 or contact Louis Hillelson at 917-281-4730 or lhillelson@nbmeda.com.

Advanced Advertising and NYC Television Week are produced by NewBay.

