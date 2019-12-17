Cobalt Iron Launches IronClad Partner Advantage Program

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Dec. 12, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, today announced IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA), an all-new program for Cobalt Iron channel partners. IPA offers the data protection industry's most innovative partner program, creating a complete business ecosystem to help value-added resellers (VARs), value-added distributors (VADs), global systems integrators (GSIs), and managed service providers (MSPs) build pipeline and maintain market share.

"With IPA, we're empowering our partners to compete in the multicloud, next-generation data protection world by offering support through their customers' entire journey," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer, Cobalt Iron. "That means everything from providing sales leads to backing our partners with marketing experience and providing training with advanced, proven sales techniques. IPA is the most lucrative and rewarding partner program in the industry, and it's backed by a proven sales team with laser-light focus on supporting VARs, VADs, GSIs, and MSPs."

With Cobalt Iron's Compass™ platform as the focal point, IPA has three key objectives: to help partners acquire new customers, to encourage successful new deployments, and to enable and train future partners on the Compass platform. The program includes three partnership tiers: Trek, Base Camp, and Summit. Each tier features a progressive level of resources and initiatives for obtaining new clients, developing partner skills, and growing revenue. As partners build skill competencies in products, solutions, and industries, they can climb tiers and increase partner benefits. In this unique program, partners of any size can reach advanced status.

IPA features an incentive/reward system built on a flexible SaaS model with stackable, consistent, and competitive front-end margins and targeted back-end incentives paid quarterly. "In addition, IPA provides a completely different approach to paying partners on Compass," continues Foreman. "We value our customers and their success with our products. Therefore, we are rewarding our partners with the ability to earn more profit margin on the SaaS renewal than on the total contract value of the original sale. This model promotes long-term partnerships and valuable reoccurring revenue and profit to our partners. Partners benefit through co-selling tools such as demos, sizers, TCO/ROI, and product training, as well as lead generation and lead partnering support."

"Here at Arrow Electronics, we've taken a close look at IronClad Partner Advantage and feel that it is a transformative data protection partner program," said Jesper Trolle, president of Arrow's enterprise computing solutions business in the Americas. "With the addition of IPA to our solutions portfolio, we look forward to offering our partners a new way to build their pipeline and maintain market share starting in 2020."

"IPA gives us the confidence and motivation to finalize our partnership with Cobalt Iron in the Middle East," said Cherif Morcos, vice president of Digital Business Solutions at Gulf Business Machines.

More information about the Cobalt Iron IPA program is available at https://www.cobaltiron.com/partners.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

