Cobalt Iron Forges Partnership With DLT Solutions to Deliver Compass SaaS Data Protection to Public Sector Customers

LAWRENCE, Kan. — March 10, 2020 — Cobalt Iron Inc. today announced a new partnership with DLT Solutions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data and a premier government technology solutions aggregator, to represent Compass™, Cobalt Iron's enterprise software as a service (SaaS) data protection solution. DLT will distribute Compass, inclusive of technical training and support resources, to the public sector with an initial focus on U.S. state and local governments, education (SLED), and healthcare organizations.

The agreement makes DLT the newest member of Cobalt Iron's all-new IronClad Partner Advantage (IPA) program. IPA creates complete business ecosystems to help value-added resellers, value-added distributors, global systems integrators, and managed service providers build pipeline and maintain market share.

"Cobalt Iron's Compass provides the public sector with a secure multi-cloud, analytics-driven data protection solution that is SaaS-based," said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president, Sales, DLT Solutions, a Tech Data company. "DLT's government customers and channel partners are able to leverage a unified solution that delivers data protection in any technology environment – data centers, remote sites, and in the cloud."

Cobalt Iron selected DLT based on the company's specialized expertise in the public sector, a broad range of in-house SLED and federal contract vehicles, and access to DLT and Tech Data's robust channel partner ecosystem.

"DLT Solutions is the ideal partner to help us grow market share and drive pipeline in the public sector," said Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron. "DLT's in-depth expertise and understanding of the IT needs and requirements of federal, state, local, and education entities will be invaluable as we continue to expand our go-to-market strategy for Compass in the public sector."

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

About DLT Solutions

DLT Solutions is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tech Data, the world's leading end-to-end distributor of technology products, services and solutions. DLT is the premier government solutions aggregator that specializes in understanding the IT needs of the federal, state, local, and education markets. We help simplify the process for independent software vendors, federal systems integrators, and value-added resellers doing business in the public sector. Leveraging Tech Data's end-to-end portfolio, an extensive array of public sector contract vehicles, and dedicated channel and enablement services, DLT provides government agencies and channel partners with the means to rapidly and cost effectively transform technology to achieve mission success. For more information, please visit www.dlt.com.

