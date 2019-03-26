LAWRENCE, Kan. — March 26, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based data protection, today announced that the company's Adaptive Data Protection™ (ADP) platform is providing customers with the benefits of SAP® Certified Integration for SAP HANA®. The ADP solution was one of the first in the market to leverage the SAP HANA APIs, and it is empowering Cobalt Iron customers — including a worldwide manufacturer, a large energy corporation, and a leading food distributor — to protect large and complex SAP HANA environments.

"SAP HANA users leveraging Cobalt Iron's ADP can rest easy knowing they are working with the most mature, comprehensive, and highest-scaling SAP HANA certified integration available," said Greg Tevis, vice president of global strategy for Cobalt Iron. "SAP HANA is just one of many enterprise workloads for which Cobalt Iron ADP provides integrated protection, but it's clearly important to many of our customers, given the ongoing growth of the SAP HANA database management system as a preferred platform."

SAP HANA continues to be a popular and business-critical database platform for numerous business solutions, and the protection of those solutions and their associated data is vital to many companies. Cobalt Iron customers enjoy the power of ADP protection for SAP HANA environments, benefiting not just from comprehensive SAP HANA backup and recovery, but also from automation and Analytics-Based Optimization™ of SAP HANA data protection operations.

The Cobalt Iron ADP SaaS platform modernizes backup, delivering the features and scale of enterprise data protection along with the flexibility and economics of cloud consumption. ADP eliminates complexity, reduces management, scales easily from terabytes to exabytes, and provides the simplicity absent in today's backup technologies and tools.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to fundamentally change the way the world thinks about data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50 percent while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

