Cobalt Iron and Northdoor Ltd. to Present 'Machine Learning Meets Data Protection' at IBM Think Summit London

LONDON and LAWRENCE, Kan. — Oct. 8, 2019 — Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of SaaS-based enterprise data protection, and Northdoor Ltd., a London-based IT consultancy, will sponsor, exhibit, and make a presentation at the upcoming IBM Think Summit London on Oct. 16 at the Olympia London event center. Scheduled for 12:39 p.m. as part of the Cloud and Infrastructure Think Tank, the presentation is titled "Machine Learning Meets Data Protection — the unstoppable force meets the immovable object?" The companies will be exhibiting in the Cloud and Infrastructure Campus.

Think Summit London is IBM's annual festival of innovation, featuring tech talks, immersive experiences, topical debates, and thought-provoking guest speakers. This year's focus will be on enterprise-ready, multicloud solutions that are transforming businesses from "surviving" to "thriving," and how research and technology — including AI, blockchain, and quantum computing — are being channeled into protecting the future and helping to sustain not just business growth but also people and environments around the world.

In this presentation, Rodney Foreman, chief revenue officer of Cobalt Iron, will discuss how groundbreaking new solutions for hybrid cloud deployments pair analytics with automation to eliminate many of the performance issues normally associated with managing a legacy data protection environment. Foreman will present what the "art of the possible" looks like for companies leveraging the next generation of SaaS data protection using Cobalt Iron's Compass™ and IBM's Spectrum Protect delivered by Northdoor IT.

"Machine learning and data protection are a partnership made in heaven — or at least made in the cloud. Machine learning, analytics, automation, cloud, and SaaS have been aggressively deployed with massive success, delivering productivity, agility, and economic value across key IT disciplines," said Foreman, "While previously overlooked, data protection is now being brought into the fold — and the ability to integrate data protection into auto-provisioning workflows should be standard for any hybrid cloud environment."

AJ Thompson, chief commercial officer for Northdoor commented, "Progressive public sector, SMB, and global enterprises are rapidly deploying SaaS-based models to meet and exceed the new service levels being demanded by cloud-savvy and data-aware business executives. We'd like to invite Think Summit London attendees to join our panel of experts as they shine a light on this opportunity."

More information about the IBM Think Summit London event is available at http://ibm.biz/thinknorthdoor.

About Northdoor

Northdoor plc is an IT consultancy that specialises in helping clients leverage all data that flows through their business to gain a competitive edge. The company's services cover the entire data journey, from applications that create business data to the solutions essential to effective, efficient, and secure data storage and management.

About Cobalt Iron

Cobalt Iron is the global leader in SaaS-based enterprise data protection. The company was founded in 2013 to bring about fundamental changes in the world's approach to data protection. Through analytics and automation, Cobalt Iron enables enterprises to transform and optimize legacy backup solutions into a simple cloud-based architecture. By leveraging the cloud, Cobalt Iron reduces overall capex by more than 50% while eliminating backup failures and inefficiencies. Processing more than 7 million jobs a month for customers in 44 countries, Cobalt Iron delivers modern enterprise data protection for enterprise customers.

