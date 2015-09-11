Cobalt Introduces Versatile Fiber-to-HDMI Compact Throwdown Converter

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Sept. 11, 2015 -- Cobalt Digital today announced a new fiber-to-HDMI mini-converter in its Blue Box Group(TM) line of compact, rugged, and portable converter boxes. A converter with broad application throughout the broadcast and professional A/V markets, the Blue Box Group Fiber-to-HDMI (BBG F-to-H - 3G/HD/SD-SDI Fiber Optic-to-HDMI Converter) throwdown unit provides direct fiber-to-HDMI conversion that can be configured in multiple ways to serve multiple functions beyond simply extending HDMI signals.

"Transmitting signals via single-mode fiber can extend the run up to 10 kilometers, so fiber-to-HDMI conversion is critical," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "This product has extensive use across many markets where HDMI connectivity is available. Thanks to flexible connectivity, the unit not only extends HDMI signal runs, but also regenerates fiber output and supports an SDI output. This multitasking capability -- not to mention redundant power, a five-year warranty, and Cobalt's well-known quality -- gives BBG F-to-H users much more versatility and value in a single box."

In terms of inputs and outputs, the BBG F-to-H boasts one fiber input and one fiber-regen output, each with the option of FC, ST, or LC connectors upon ordering. There is one HDMI 1.4a-compliant output that can be set as DVI-D (limited to SMPTE HD formats). The unit also contains one SDI I/O (the mode is user-selectable) and one convenient stereo analog output for audio de-embedding. For redundant power, the BBG F-to-H has a mini USB port as well as an external power connection.

The flexible built-in crosspoints and I/O allow variations that boost the BBG F-to-H unit's utility. In one configuration example, HD/SD-SDI signals come in over single-mode fiber and go out through fiber, HDMI, and SDI connectors. In another configuration, the input is 3G/HD/SD-SDI and outputs include HDMI and fiber connections. The BBG F-to-H can act as a fiber regenerator while providing an HDMI output, which can be set to provide a DVI-D output directly compatible with computer monitors. This configuration is ideal for creating fiber runs to monitors that have an HDMI input.

The BBG F-to-H throw-down mini-converter is shipping now at a very competitive price.

