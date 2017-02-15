Cobalt Digital's Ciro Noronha to Discuss SCTE-104/SCTE-35 Insertion Systems for OTT Programming at VidTrans17

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Feb. 15, 2017 -- Cobalt Digital today announced that its director of technology, Ciro Noronha, will present a technical paper at VidTrans17 titled "SCTE-104/35 and Beyond: A Look at Ad Insertion in an OTT World." The 30-minute presentation will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 28.



Noronha, who holds a doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, will focus on the evolution of traditional ad-insertion systems that use SCTE-104/SCTE-35 to delimit the ads and SCTE-30 to control a splicer. Nowadays, these systems are being used not only for ads, but for other applications such as creating VOD assets, enforcing DRM restrictions, and even triggering DVR recordings. As this infrastructure moves into the OTT world, SCTE-35 messages are being mapped into protocols such as HLS and DASH (using SCTE-67), and with new protocols such as VAST, to achieve the ultimate goal of inserting individualized ads at the user device. Noronha will cover some of these technologies, describe several use cases from the field, and discuss the increasing importance of frame accuracy in signaling and splicing.



"The industry is standing at the threshold of the IP era, and VidTrans this year is all about inventive ways to move video as we take steps into this new world of IP-based signal transport," said Bob McAlpine, CEO of Cobalt Digital. "Ciro Noronha is one of the brilliant minds that joined the Cobalt team with our recent acquisition of ImmediaTV, which he co-founded. VidTrans attendees are in for a treat because Ciro will pull from his expertise in real-time streaming and video over IP and provide practical advice based on 20 years of experience."



About Cobalt Digital

Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.



Photo Caption: Ciro Noronha, Director of Technology at Cobalt Digital



