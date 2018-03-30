Cobalt Digital Delivers openGear Modular Computer Card in Coveted Appliance-Type Package

The OG-PC-x86 Is the First Full-Functionality x86 Processor-Based PC Card for the 2RU openGear Ecosystem

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — March 30, 2018 — Cobalt Digital today introduced the OG-PC-x86 modular PC card, which the company developed in direct response to customer demand for an appliance-type package that houses all system components, including associated computers, in a single 2RU openGear frame. Incorporating the computers and system broadcast equipment within the same frame, the OG-PC-x86 allows video engineering teams to oversee the installation and maintenance of associated computers without the involvement of additional IT department personnel and methodologies.

“Purpose-built for the openGear platform, this high-performance modular PC card represents Cobalt’s commitment to openGear end users, as well as other openGear partners,” said Jesse Foster, Cobalt Digital’s director of product and business development. “We are excited to see the many ways in which this popular new offering is being leveraged in our customers’ own system designs.”

The modular card-based design takes direct advantage of the openGear terminal gear system to provide numerous benefits. Users can hot-swap cards from the front of the frame without removing cables, and they can realize cost savings thanks to load-sharing redundant power supplies and enhanced fan-blown cooling. Along with those attributes, the Cobalt OG-PC-x86 features a high-density footprint that allows for five PCs in 2RU openGear frame, or a limitless combination of PCs, Cobalt 4K and IP processors and encoders.

The OG-PC-x86 card is DashBoard-compatible and can be monitored and controlled alongside all other openGear and DashBoard Connect-enabled products. For added convenience, users can soft- or hard-reboot the PC card remotely through the DashBoard UI via the frame controller IP connection. The passive rear I/O provides comprehensive connectivity including one HDMI 1.4 output and one DisplayPort 1.2 output, the latter being capable of driving 3840 x 2160 displays at up to 60Hz. Data I/O is facilitated by dual USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 connectors along with dual 1GigE RJ-45 NICs and a DB9 RS-232 9-pin serial port. The OG-PC-x86 is offered in two preconfigured versions, with the main difference being the option of having just one hard drive or up to three with RAID support.

Cobalt is also offering a KIT option that allows users to build either version, as needed, and the company is widely supporting the bring-your-own approach so that openGear customers can source their own drives and OS software. Initial deployments cover a wide range of uses that would traditionally require an external laptop or rack-mounted 1RU, adding unwanted weight and size to space-restricted systems such as fly-packs and small OB vans.

The new card is being deployed in applications ranging from running DashBoard Custom Panels to serving as a middleware host in the Encompass Channel Mark Media Enrichment system, where the OG-PC-x86 also supports VOD file storage and forwarding.

OG-PC-x86 cards use the newer M.2 expansion card form factor, which features better performance than eSATA when using SSD drives. Cobalt Digital customers can source their own 32GB, 64GB, or 128GB M.2-based SSD drives to host supported OS versions, or they can get them from Cobalt complete with the OS installed and ready to go. Currently supported OS types include Windows 7 Professional and Windows 10 IoT. An industry-standard M.2 B-Key socket is also available for a range of expansion purposes, giving the OG-PC-x86 computer card the potential to open up further opportunity for openGear.

Image Caption: OG-PC-x86 openGear Modular Computer Card