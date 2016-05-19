Cobalt Digital Debuts Compact Routers, a Unique Offering for the openGear(R) Platform

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- May, 17 2016 -- Cobalt Digital today announced the debut of the 9941 Series, a range of compact routers for the openGear(R) platform -- the only such cards available for the openGear terminal gear system. These unique openGear offerings enhance the density and flexibility available to system designers who are increasingly standardizing on Cobalt's wide range of openGear-based products.

The 3G/HD/SD-SDI/ASI/MADI versions of these modular router cards range in size from 12 x 12 or 24 x 24 square to a 12 x 4 asymmetrical I/O configuration. A 12 x 4 12G-SDI version is also available. In keeping with Cobalt's tradition of offering an assortment of compatible rear I/O modules, customers can select their preferred type of coax connector -- BNC, HDBNC, or DIN -- to meet the required channel density. The router cards have a built-in Ethernet port and multiple serial and GPI/O ports for physical control and monitoring.

Meanwhile, support for Cobalt's easy-to-use JSON-based ReFLEX, SNMP, and third-party router protocols allow for easy integration with A/V control and automation systems such as those from AMX and Crestron. Native GUI options include an integrated HTML-5 Web server and support for the DashBoard(TM) control system, allowing users to design custom control panels that provide the most intuitive remote control and monitoring interfaces possible. The 9941 router card will be integrated with PESA's CATTRAX control system, which will simplify operation and status-checking by allowing customers to use PESA's standard relegendable or source-per-crosspoint control panels.

A small footprint and affordable pricing make the 9941 Series of openGear routing switcher cards useful across multiple markets, from broadcast and production to enterprise and A/V. The routers are built on a state-of-the-art FPGA platform and have integrated frame and line syncs. This design enables Cobalt engineers to add advanced processing features such as +CS, a clean and quiet switch option that provides perfect video and audio switches between asynchronous sources. Much of the extensive library of FPGA-based features for which Cobalt is known will be made available as licenses for this router series, including +QC Quality Check audio/video/metadata-monitoring technology.

The 24 x 24 router configuration works well as an add-on to the 9970-QS series of quint-split multiviewers. Together they can turn four cascading modules into a dynamically reconfigurable, nonblocking 20 x 4 multiviewer, with configurations of four independent 5 x 1 multiviewers all the way up to a 17-window system -- or any number of intermediate cascade combinations.

"Cobalt's 9941 router cards provide multiple signal and control I/O options and can accommodate multiple markets and applications for maximum versatility," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "As the only routing switcher card available for openGear use, this solution will achieve dominance within a well-defined and established worldwide customer base."

About Cobalt Digital

