Cobalt Digital at BroadcastAsia2017

At BroadcastAsia2017, Cobalt will introduce a new system that combines frame-accurate SCTE 104 trigger (FAST) insertion with enhanced HLS SCTE 35 streaming on a single platform. Built for both openGear(R) frames and Cobalt BBG-1100 Series stand-alone units, the FAST-Stream system is a comprehensive solution for providing HLS streams with frame-accurate boundary points complete with the SCTE 35 metadata contained in the associated manifest file. Applications range from on-the-fly C3 VOD contribution to embedded DRM for distributing protected content. The FAST-STREAM OTT system interfaces with automation and uses timestamps to insert metadata frame-accurately into baseband SDI. It then performs high-quality H.264 encoding designed to meet sophisticated streaming delivery requirements in real time.



NEW: 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator

The 9902-UDX-DSP-CI channel integrator and 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS up/down/cross-converter provides the densest signal conversion and processing tool set available for conforming incoming analog and digital audio and video signals and their associated metadata to meet sophisticated content- and channel-delivery requirements. Enhanced video processing includes broadcast-quality up/down/cross-conversion with noise reduction and detail enhancement. Standards conversion between 50 Hz- and 59.94/60 Hz-based video standards makes the 9902-UDX-DSP-CI perfect for rentals and international signal aggregators and distributors in the OTA, cable, DBS, and OTT markets. Channel Integrator audio features include analog and AES audio embedding and de-embedding with multiple mixers and per-channel delay. Optional Linear Acoustic upmixing, Dolby decoding and encoding (E, AC-3, E-AC-3), and real-time loudness leveling make the Channel Integrator a single point of command and control for the toughest audio-processing jobs.



NEW: 9971-MV-4K-SH UHD Hybrid HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI Input and Output Multiviewer

Also on display at BroadcastAsia2017 will be Cobalt's new 9971-MV-4K-SH UHD Hybrid HDMI 2.0 and 12G-SDI input and output multiviewer. The multiviewer's UHD 3840 x 2160 output is available via 12G-SDI and HDMI 2.0 concurrently, making it a cost-effective means of leveraging professional and widely available consumer-grade 4K monitors. The 9971 multiviewer makes more pixel space available to source signals while maintaining as much of the original picture information as possible. The input stage accepts six 3G-SDI signals, with an option to upgrade to 12G-SDI and/or add four HDMI 2.0 inputs to the mix. The multiviewer modules are cascadable, which means users can expand the system as 4K production and broadcast become widely adopted. The 9971 multiviewer is designed for both openGear(R) frames and Cobalt's BBG-1000 Series stand-alone devices.



NEW: 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross-Converter

Visitors to Cobalt's stand at BroadcastAsia2017 will see the new 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter designed for both openGear(R) frames and Cobalt's BBG-1000 Series stand-alone units. The 9904 can up-convert 3G/HD/SD-SDI to UHD1 3840 x 2160 resolution using either quad 3G-SDI-based square division, two-sample interleave methods, or optional SMPTE ST 2082 12G-SDI mapping. The unit can also perform the reverse in down-converter mode and has two HDMI 2.0 outputs for monitoring.



NEW: +RTP/ARQ Automatic Repeat ReQuest Option

At BroadcastAsia2017, Cobalt will introduce the +RTP/ARQ feature, which enables Cobalt's popular series of H.264 encoders and decoders to be used for error-free content delivery over the internet. +RTP/ARQ lowers overhead because, unlike SMPTE ST 2022 FEC, it doesn't require redundant data to be sent along with the program content in order to recover any dropped packets. Instead, with +RTP/ARQ, the decoder messages the encoder when packets are missing and requests only those packets to be retransmitted. +RTP/ARQ is now included as standard in Cobalt openGear 9990-DEC-MPEG and stand-alone BBG-1190-DEC-MPEG decoders. It is available via license for the openGear 9223 and BBG-1123 encoders and can be added in the field.



NEW: OG-PC-x86-8S Ruggedized openGear(R) Computer Module

At BroadcastAsia2017, Cobalt will show its new OG-PC-x86-8S computer, a unique offering in the openGear(R) platform. The OG-PC-x86-8S takes advantage of the redundant power and fan cooling provided by the 2-RU openGear frames, and connectors come in the form of passive rear I/O as with other openGear rear modules.



"We've seen a strong uptick in demand for our unique openGear solutions as well as the stand-alone form factor of the BBG-1000 series in Asia, so I'm excited to assist with Cobalt's market and geographic expansion efforts at BroadcastAsia this year."

— Robert McAlpine, CEO, Cobalt Digital



"We have put quite a bit of time into building our market presence in Southeast Asia, with successful installations in many major facilities throughout the region. That's why I am really looking forward to BroadcastAsia this year. After appointing Elevate Broadcast as our new dealer, we are looking to consolidate and expand on that success based on the raft of new products and technologies we showcased at the 2017 NAB Show in Las Vegas."

— Robert Nicholas, vice president international sales, Cobalt Digital



Cobalt Digital Inc. designs and manufactures award-winning 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion, terminal, throwdown, and multiviewer technology for the broadcast television environment. As a founding partner in the openGear(R) initiative, Cobalt offers a full range of openGear video and audio processing card solutions for applications such as closed-caption compliance monitoring, OB production, master control, HD news production, signal transport, audio loudness, and color correction. Cobalt's Blue Box Group(TM) line of interface converter boxes streamlines and simplifies a wide range of 12G/3G/HD/SD and IP-based conversion and signal transport tasks. The company's multi-image display processors enable multiviewer capabilities in the most demanding studio and remote broadcasting environments. Distributed through a worldwide network of dealers, system integrators, and other partners, Cobalt Digital products are backed with a five-year warranty. More information is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.



