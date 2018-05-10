Cobalt Digital at BroadcastAsia2018

9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI Up/Down/Cross-Converter

At BroadcastAsia2018, Cobalt with demonstrate the award-winning 9904-UDX-4K-12G UHD 12G/3G/HD/SD-SDI up/down/cross-converter, which is now shipping. The 9904-UDX-4K is Cobalt’s latest generation of advanced image and audio processors for the openGear® platform. The base card provides quad 3G-SDI and 12G-SDI I/O with SDI muxing and demuxing and up/down/cross-conversion. Options include RGB color correction and SDR-to-HDR up-mapping via Technicolor’s HDR Intelligent Tone Management (ITM) processing.

9971-MV18-4K Multiviewer

Also on display at BroadcastAsia2018 will be Cobalt’s new 9971-MV18-4K series of openGear® multiviewers. These multiviewers support the latest signal types with a high-density modular design that can be expanded as required. The MV18 is equipped with 18 4K 12G-SDI auto-detect inputs, which can be scaled as needed across a full 3840 x 2160 UHD raster output.

OG-PC Computer Card

The new, award-winning Cobalt Digital OG-PC is an x86 computer on an openGear® card. Representing a unique approach to terminal-gear system design, the OG-PC takes full advantage of the redundant power and cooling features of the openGear frame. Meanwhile, its modular form factor saves on rack space by replacing bulky 1-RU PCs. This innovative new product will be on display at BroadcastAsia2018.

9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator

Cobalt’s 9902-UDX-DSP-CI Channel Integrator, a 3G/HD/SD-SDI/CVBS up/down/cross-converter, provides the signal-conversion and processing tool set required to conform input analog and digital audio and video signals and their associated metadata to meet sophisticated content- and channel-delivery requirements. Enhanced video processing includes broadcast-quality up/down/cross-conversion with noise reduction and detail enhancement. Standards conversion between 50 hertz and 59.94/60 hertz-based video standards makes the 9902-UDX-DSP-CI perfect for rentals and international signal aggregators and distributors in the OTA, cable, DBS, and OTT markets. Channel Integrator audio features include analog and AES audio embedding and de-embedding with multiple mixers and per-channel delay. Optional Linear Acoustic upmixing, Dolby decoding and encoding (E, AC-3, E-AC-3), and Dolby Real-Time Loudness Leveling (RTLL) make the Channel Integrator a single point of command and control for the toughest audio-processing jobs.

FAST-Stream OTT

At BroadcastAsia2018, Cobalt will exhibit its new system that combines frame-accurate SCTE 104 trigger (FAST) insertion with enhanced HLS SCTE 35 streaming on a single platform. Built for the openGear® terminal gear platform, the FAST-Stream system is a comprehensive solution for providing baseband SDI signals and HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) streams with frame-accurate boundary points, complete with the SCTE 35 metadata contained in the associated manifest file. Applications range from URL address insertion for targeted ad replacement to embedded DRM for distributing protected content. The FAST-STREAM OTT system interfaces with automation and uses timestamps to insert metadata frame-accurately into baseband SDI before encoding the stream in high-quality H.264 for meetingsophisticated digital program insertion (DPI) delivery requirements in real time.

