Cobalt Digital Adds New openGear Fiber Cards

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- May 4, 2016 -- Cobalt Digital today announced the release of two new fiber cards for the openGear(R) modular terminal gear system.

The 9410DA Series of 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel, and transceiver fiber cards provides up to 40 channels of 3G/HD/SD-SDI extension in just two rack units. Even with such high signal density, the 9410DA card modules include several distribution amplifier outputs on both the transmit and receive sides of the link. Up to 10 flexibly sourced coaxial DA outputs are available per card. Because of the cards' high-density, low-power design, and high-density split rear module users can install up to 20 cards in a frame -- providing 40 channels of EO conversion and up to 180 coaxial DA outputs. Excellent receive performance allows coaxial receive EQ for 1694A cable at lengths of up to 120 meters for 3G and 160 meters for HD. Full status and control access is available locally or across a standard Ethernet network via DashBoard" or Cobalt's remote control panel.

The 9415DA-SFP Series of configurable dual-path transport cards are equipped with an external SFP cage on the rear module. This arrangement allows the user to pull the openGear card out from the front of the chassis while keeping the SFP and cabling in place. The user can also hot-swap the SFP module from the rear for maintenance or to repurpose the card for different signal types. This flexible SFP design supports 3G/HD/SD-SDI single-channel, dual-channel, and transceiver modes. It can also be configured for dual CVBS/composite analog transport, HDMI transport, or MADI extension. Assignable distribution amplifier outputs are standard on both EO and OE cards.

"The openGear platform has become an industry standard across a diverse range of markets for an untold number of applications, and I'm happy to say that more and more customers are standardizing on Cobalt's openGear offerings," said Bob McAlpine, executive vice president of sales and marketing at Cobalt Digital. "As a founding partner of the openGear platform, Cobalt is committed to expanding our openGear lineup continually to ensure those customers and others have all the options they need for nearly any conceivable application or topography."

The cards are available now. More information about Cobalt Digital and its products is available at www.cobaltdigital.com.

