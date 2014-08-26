CNBC RENEWS ‘RESTAURANT STARTUP’ FOR A SECOND SEASON

Season One Finale Airs Tonight at 10pm ET/PT

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NJ — August 26, 2014 — CNBC - the fastest growing cable network among P18-49 and P25-54 in primetime* - today announced the network has renewed its original primetime reality series “Restaurant Startup” for a sophomore season. Ten original hour-long episodes will premiere in January 2015.

Produced by Shine America, the series features restaurateur and TV personality Joe Bastianich and chef and restaurateur Tim Love who vie to invest their own money in restaurant concepts they believe could make them millions.

Since its July 8th premiere, “Restaurant Startup” has improved its year-ago time period average by +37% among P2+, +131% among P18-49, and +56% among P25-54 and is on pace to deliver CNBC’s most-watched debut season in network history.**

“CNBC has seen substantial growth in primetime, fueled by programs like ‘Restaurant Startup’ that had a strong performance this summer,” said Jim Ackerman, SVP, Primetime Alternative, CNBC. “We are excited to bring back ‘Restaurant Startup’ and add it to our growing slate.”

Each week, two teams selected from hundreds of applicants are invited to pitch their food ideas to the investors. But, only one team moves forward. The chosen team is given the keys to a working restaurant on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. They get 36 hours and $7,500 to put their dream to the test and launch a pop-up restaurant; come up with a branding campaign; and write a business plan. Then the aspiring food moguls open their doors, serve their food and test their concept on the public. Based on the reaction from the diners, the quality of the branding and the viability of the business plan, Bastianich and Love decide whether or not they will put their own money on the line to make someone’s dreams come true; and hopefully, make big money for themselves.

The season one finale of “Restaurant Startup” airs tonight, Tuesday, August 26 at 10pm ET/PT on CNBC.

On tonight’s episode, Bastianich and Love are looking into single ingredient restaurant concepts. They hear pitches from The Whole Beast, a successful snout to tail catering company, created by a chef and his wife, looking to move into a brick and mortar restaurant. The second pitch comes from Bon Chovie - a small anchovy themed pop up, run by a couple, recently divorced, who want a more permanent location. Bon Chovie’s concept of a rock ‘n’ roll, maritime mash-up restaurant has had a strong draw from younger crowds at local farmers markets and food fairs. Which concept has better profit potential and will it be enough to make a deal with one of our investors? Click here for a sneak preview.

To learn more about “Restaurant Startup,” visit: cnbc.com/restaurant-startup. Like us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/CNBCprime and follow us on Twitter: @CNBCPrimeTV | #RestaurantStartup

“Restaurant Startup” is produced for CNBC by Shine America and JB Crushed, LLC with James Bruce, Eden Gaha, Paul Franklin, Robin Feinberg and Joe Bastianich as executive producers. Jim Ackerman and Lucas Platt are the executive producers for CNBC.

About CNBC:

With CNBC in the U.S., CNBC in Asia Pacific, CNBC in Europe, Middle East and Africa, CNBC World and CNBC HD , CNBC is the recognized world leader in business news and provides real-time financial market coverage and business information to approximately 371 million homes worldwide, including more than 100 million households in the United States and Canada. CNBC also provides daily business updates to 400 million households across China. The network's 15 live hours a day of business programming in North America (weekdays from 4:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. ET) is produced at CNBC's global headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., and includes reports from CNBC News bureaus worldwide. CNBC at night features a mix of new reality programming, CNBC's highly successful series produced exclusively for CNBC and a number of distinctive in-house documentaries.

CNBC also has a vast portfolio of digital products which deliver real-time financial market news and information across a variety of platforms. These include CNBC.com, the online destination for global business; CNBC PRO, the premium, integrated desktop/mobile service that provides real-time global market data and live access to CNBC global programming; and a suite of CNBC Mobile products including the CNBC Real-Time iPhone and iPad Apps.

Members of the media can receive more information about CNBC and its programming on the NBC Universal Media Village Web site at http://www.nbcumv.com/programming/cnbc.

About Shine America:

Shine America is the U.S. division of Shine Group, an award-winning global production and distribution organization with 27 production companies across 11 countries. Shine America is a leading television studio that creates inspired and compelling programming including current unscripted series MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), The Biggest Loser (NBC), Minute to Win It (GSN), The Face (Oxygen), Restaurant Startup (CNBC) and Fake Off (TruTV). Scripted series include Peabody Award-winning The Bridge (FX), as well as upcoming dramas Gracepoint (FOX) and Utopia (HBO).

Shine America incorporates several divisions including unscripted format label Ardaban, which develops and distributes original content to the U.S. marketplace. The global Shine 360˚ division builds brands through the leveraging of its intellectual property and creating integrated marketing opportunities for advertisers. Shine Group’s distribution arm, Shine International, distributes Shine America’s extensive library of programming and formats to more than 150 countries.

Source:

*The Nielsen Company. Live+SD. M-F 8P-11P. Ad-Supported Cable Networks: time period data; excludes networks that are not distributed in at least 75M homes and/or not rated for the majority of the daypart; ranked on percent change in P25-54 average audience, 2014 (12/30/13 - 08/19/14) vs. 2013 (12/31/12 - 08/20/13).

** The Nielsen Company. Live+SD. P2+, P18-49, and P25-54. Time period improvement based on CNBC Tuesday 10:00-11:00P average audience, 07/08/14-08/19/14 vs. 07/09/13-08/20/13. “CNBC’s most-watched debut season” based on average audience in thousands, excluding repeats, 01/02/95-08/17/14.

For more information contact:

Beth Goldman

CNBC

t: 201.735.4724

m: 201.563.3983

e: beth.goldman@nbcuni.com