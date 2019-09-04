Cloud-based TVU Talkshow is First Multi-Camera Production Solution to Enable Audience Participation with Video

BARCELONA, SPAIN – September 3, 2019 – At the upcoming IBC (International Broadcasting Convention) in September, TVU Networks, the global leader in live IP solutions, will introduce the completely cloud-based TVU Talkshow - the first all-in-one solution for multi-camera production that enables audience participation with video. TVU Networks will introduce the TVU Talkshow solution and its full line of products and services for live video content workflow at the RAI Conference Center in Hall 2, Stand B28 during IBC.

TVU Talkshow supports bi-directional audience participation, enabling fans to engage with an event or hosted show in real-time. An unlimited number of participants can video call in using the TVU Talkshow app on their mobile phone. TVU Talkshow’s integrated caller management system enables producers to pre-screen all callers. TVU Talkshow also supports IFB management to ensure effective and seamless communication whether it’s hosts interacting with callers or the producers, production crew and camera operators coordinating with each other.

As the solution is based entirely in the cloud, there is no wiring required and operation is simplified with one, centralized GUI that can be operated from a web browser. TVU Talkshow can simultaneously deliver live content to multiple destinations , such as social media platform like Facebook Live or YouTube Live, the CDN or web page of your choice, and over 3000 major TV stations globally on TVU Grid, as well as traditional SDI output through a TVU receiver.

Furthermore, TVU Talkshow is an open platform which enables third party providing their services by integrating them through TVU Open API. The integration with cloud-based Singular.live IP graphics platform, provides advanced real-time graphics overlay capabilities to Producer's live production environment from any location.

“There’s nothing like TVU Talkshow on the market right now,” said David Jorba, Executive Vice President, Managing Director Europe, TVU Networks. “It’s the first cloud-based multi-camera production solution to support and manage unlimited live audience participation with video."

“TVU Talkshow was designed to be a highly flexible all-in-one solution, with modular video production components. Combining a number of patented technologies, such as frame accurate synchronization technology, TVU Talkshow enables producers to do a broadcast quality live production accessing TVU's cloud-based platform from anywhere, with maximum scalability and an efficient pay-for-what-you-use business model.”

Embedded with H.265 encoding and patented IS+ transmission algorithm, fans can send live Full HD video from anywhere using their smartphone – be it a crowded stadium, mountain range overseas or even a fast-moving vehicle – to the studio and contribute to the conversation live.

“By incorporating lower cost and proven remote and studio applications, we’re enabling broadcasters to extend their reach to niche markets by producing live shows and events with the frequency and resolution previously reserved for much larger productions,” added Jorba.

Examples of recent TVU Talkshow use already include Fox Noire in the US and Sky Sports’ the Football Social in Europe. The Sky Sports’ live talk show, Football Social, streamed on youtube and Facebook reached more than 17 million online views for the 2018/2019 Premier League season using the bi-directional remote audience participation feature from TVU Talkshow. Fox Noire, a new streaming channel focused on the African American experience in Los Angeles, is also an early user.

The cloud-based TVU Producer allows producers to make quick cuts, insert graphic overlays, switch between multiple sources, manage audio, compile highlights and instant replays, capture slow-motion clips, and push finalized content to TV and the Internet. Visual radio producers have discovered the benefits of the easy-to-use TVU Producer for the creation of cost-efficient live production that can be immediately streamed to online platforms. The non-profit group, the AIMS Foundation, has used TVU Producer to live stream two classical music concerts on Facebook and Youtube to increase awareness of the foundation.

TVU Remote Production System (RPS) enables synchronized multi-camera remote production using a broadcaster’s existing studio control room and a public Internet connection from the field. Up to six camera feeds are automatically synchronized and transmitted from a remote location back to the studio over IP, reducing the need for on-site production trucks or large crews. Al Kamel Systems, a leading motor sports live stats broadcast production specialist, uses TVU RPS to add racing graphics from remote sites. The 2019 World Roller Games held in Barcelona, Spain, used TVU RPS to broadcast from various remote locations in five cities. Six synchronized signals were sent to La Xarxa for distribution.

About TVU Networks®

TVU Networks has over 3,000 customers globally. The TVU Networks family of IP transmission and live production solutions gives broadcasters and organizations a powerful and reliable workflow to distribute live video content to broadcast, online and mobile platforms. TVU has become a critical part of the operations of many major media companies. The TVU Networks suite of solutions has been used to acquire, transmit, produce, manage and distribute professional-quality live IP HD footage as an integral part of news, sports and major global events. For more information about TVU Networks solutions, please visit www.tvunetworks.com.