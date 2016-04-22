Clippn Reimagines Media Enterprise with Dalet xN

The Cloud - Everywhere – April 20, 2016 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today that Clippn, an online platform delivering ready-for-sale video clips to stock footage distributors, has moved its production and distribution infrastructure to the Dalet xN business solution. In partnership with Amazon Web Services, the new cloud-based infrastructure leverages the Dalet Galaxy media asset management (MAM) and Dalet AmberFin media processing platforms. Clippn, which distributes through multiple stock footage sites, is a leader in stock content distribution with a 50% global market penetration. Citing the increased demand for content across multiple screens and an industry year-over-year growth rate of nearly 30%, Clippn sought a partner who could help reimagine its operation, providing an agile infrastructure to meet contracting and expanding demands at will.

“Getting these clips to market has traditionally been a problem,” comments Mick Reed, founder and CEO, Clippn “We had to streamline the complexity of the product chain from initial ingest through processing and distribution. We knew we could not achieve that with our current on-premise infrastructure, which is why we started looking at building a flexible cloud-based infrastructure and approached Dalet, who we knew as the leading Media Asset Management provider on the market.”

“We realized that this project perfectly matched our vision with Dalet xN – how cloud-based technologies can provide innovative answers to modern business challenges in the media industry,” reflects Kevin Savina, Dalet director of product strategy.

In addition to needing a flexible and scalable solution, gaining from the experience of Dalet in program preparation workflows has been critical for Clippn. As a result, they have a complete solution for collecting, managing and delivering footage, starting with content gathering from multiple contributors, followed by ingest, editing, color correction, verification and QC, and finally, distribution to stock footage sites.

The final installation provided Clippn:

Agile Infrastructure : Dalet xN is highly configurable, enabling Clippn to adapt their operations on a constant basis.

: Dalet xN is highly configurable, enabling Clippn to adapt their operations on a constant basis. Supports Next-Gen Operations : Having the system hosted in the cloud was a must for Clippn to be able to handle contributors and a workforce that are completely geographically spread.

: Having the system hosted in the cloud was a must for Clippn to be able to handle contributors and a workforce that are completely geographically spread. Enables New Business Horizons: Thanks to a scalable and elastic architecture, Clippn was able to put in place a solution that will scale with their needs.

“Dalet has everything we need. It is a robust platform that can handle the volume of video content that moves through our pipeline. It is also elastic so higher volumes of content don’t slow us down,” adds Mick “We were able to create a cloud-based workflow that maximizes efficiency and actually integrates craft editing and curation, which I believe is a first.”

The automation built into the platform is critical, avoiding wasted steps and letting the Clippn team focus on what actually adds value to their product. And because each one of the Clippn distributors has different metadata and delivery specifications, the system has to be both adaptable and future-proof so new distributors can be added, allowing them to continuously scale their success. Proven Dalet technology (Dalet Galaxy and AmberFin) in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) delivers this in a robust, dynamic, cloud-based ecosystem that will help Clippn grow its business for many years to come.

