Clippn Offers One-Stop Solution to Monetize Footage Through Leading Stock Sites

New York, NY – October 31, 2016 –Clippn, a global leader in stock footage monetization and video curation, has officially launched its cloud-based platform to give filmmakers, videographers and content producers a single entry point to monetize their video content through the world’s leading stock footage sites including Getty Images, Shutterstock, Pond5, Adobe Stock and many more. Clippn has removed the hurdles often associated with processing raw video for stock sales – such as curation, clipping, color correct, titling, tagging, formatting, and delivery – to make it easy for content owners to create new streams of revenue from their video assets.

“Shoot what you love. We do all the rest.”

Clippn handles the entire process from upload through processing and payments, reaching over 50% of the estimated $1B global stock footage market. “There has always been a bottleneck in getting footage to market because content creators have traditionally been the ones responsible for processing the clips, but they often don’t have the time, resources or skills to do it right – especially videographers who just love to shoot. This is where Clippn saw a tremendous need to help content creators participate in this growing market,” says Clippn founder and CEO, Mick Reed. “Our cloud-based platform streamlines the process for contributors, removing the complexities of adding metadata, while giving distributors a high volume of pre-curated, ready-for-sale content exactly to their specifications. It’s a win for both sides.”

With the number one goal of making it easy for content creators to submit footage, Clippn’s new cloud-based production platform is coupled with real-time analytics that provide contributors feedback and ideas for content submission. “I love that I can send my footage to Clippn, and they decide which are the best shots. It takes a lot of pressure off the shooter, and the best part is when you receive that notification of Clippn money hitting your bank,” says Clippn contributor Scott Ambrozy, a cinematographer with credits including the Oscar-nominated documentary, “Supersize Me.”

Clippn’s careful vetting process and feedback to contributors boosts the volume and quality of content, increasing the acceptance rate with distributors. The efficient process means a higher return on submissions all around.

Clippn contributor Tommy Bartlett, a globe-trotting commercial videographer, comments, “My best selling clip was when I went on vacation with my soon-to-be wife – we went down to Belize and out on a snorkeling trip. I just filmed myself with a GoPro rolling backwards off the back of the boat, doing a backflip into the water. It’s sold over 10x right now, so that clip alone might pay for my whole trip to Belize.”

Streamlined Cloud Platform

Powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Adobe Premiere Pro, and Dalet xN (Dalet’s MAM-in-the cloud), Clippn’s platform offers advanced processing, transcoding, and metadata tagging capabilities to monetize and repurpose high-quality, underused video content through an intuitive dashboard. Moving their platform to the cloud gives Clippn the ability to scale and meet the growing demands of the stock footage market while providing content producers a way to make money on existing media clips.

“With demand for stock footage growing in double digits, content producers realize they can make money off of their new and unused content,” explains Reed. “A documentary or segment producer, for example, typically shoots far more footage than can be used in the final edit. Sometimes the ratio is as high as 100:1, with the majority of the footage discarded or sitting unused in archives. Clippn makes it simple for the producer to repurpose and monetize that content through the stock footage market.” Reed adds that this is a huge selling point for Clippn contributors, “We make every step painless, from offering suggestions on what to shoot, to accelerated upload and complete transparency of sales information.”

The process for selling clips through Clippn is simple. Contributors select clips or camera folders of any format and upload them through a simple, three-step wizard in the Clippn Dashboard that requires minimal input from the user. Much of the process is then automated, with Clippn curators adding value at key steps such as curation, sound or picture adjustments, and adding titles, descriptions, and metadata that are critical for sales. Each clip is given an additional quality control (QC) pass before being approved for delivery to the appropriate distributor or distributors. “Clippn only works with the world’s top distributors,” says Reed, “who have the clients and marketing dollars to maximize sales for our contributors, which is the whole point.”

About Clippn

Clippn is a leading media technology company specializing in the curation, clipping and tagging of video content. In addition to its enterprise archive services, Clippn is a single point of entry for content creators like videographers and production companies to deliver ready-for-sale video clips to the world’s leading stock footage sites.

Visit www.clippn.com for more information.

