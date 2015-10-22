Clear-Com Unveils HelixNet 3.0 at LDI2015

At LDI 2015, Clear-Com(r) will launch HelixNet Version 3.0, a free software-only update to the acclaimed HelixNet digital network partyline platform. The new version unlocks the HelixNet system in response to the growing need for more communication channels to support live performances and live productions.

"We are extremely excited to unveil the updates in HelixNet Version 3.0 at LDI," said John Wyckoff, Product Manager at Clear-Com. "The additional capacity and simplified control functions create a whole new world of possibilities on this digital network partyline platform."

With this new update, the HelixNet multiplies its basic channel count by three, with a new offering of 12 channels per HMS-4X Main Station. In the previous version, users had to link three HMS-4X Stations together in order to achieve the same number of channels. This capability brings greater capacity and flexibility to larger productions that require more distinctive talk groups. Furthermore, an additional 12 channels can be added simply by purchasing

a license, effectively enabling a single HMS-4X to provide a total of 24 channels.

In order to support this expanded channel count of HelixNet, any combination of Main Stations or Remote Stations (HRM) can be configured to function as expansion key stations. With multiple devices acting as one system, users are able to address all users on HelixNet with a single headset/mic/loudspeaker. Pressing the "All Talk" key will affect all channels in a linked and expanded system.

HelixNet 3.0 also features a free browser-based software tool for the first time, called Core Configuration Manager (CCM). This enables easy online set-up and configuration of all HelixNet devices via the latest versions of all major browsers on Mac, PC and tablet platforms. CCM offers visual representation of all connected devices and functions, and the save/restore function allows easy duplication of systems. All configurations can be edited via the CCM software, or via the traditional menu system on the HelixNet Main Station.

Wyckoff added, "Because HelixNet is based on the I.V.Core technologies, users can harness the advantages of an IP-based platform for easily linking and managing HelixNet without giving up the simplicity and familiarity of partyline functions. Best of all with this version, we are allowing customers to do so much more with less hardware."

HelixNet 3.0 is expected to start shipping at the end of November. A range of Clear-Com's new and enhanced products including HelixNet 3.0 will be available for demonstration at LDI 2015 on Booth 1617.

