Clear-Com’s DX410 Wireless Intercom System is Now Shipping

Clear-Com® has announced that its DX410, two-channel 2.4 GHz digital wireless intercom system is now shipping. The new system which features 7 kHz wideband audio for exceptional audio clarity is the first DX Series wireless intercom system to offer this level of audio frequency range. Easy to set up and configure, the DX410 also features lightweight yet rugged beltpacks and All-in-One wireless headsets.

Each BS410 base station can support up to 15 registered BP410 wireless beltpacks and/or WH410 All-in-One wireless headsets. In a single-channel operation, any four beltpack users can engage in simultaneous, full-duplex (talk-listen) communication, while three users may be in full-duplex mode in a dual-channel operation. The BP410 and WH410 have rugged, reinforced casings and long-lasting keypads with no mechanical switch, proven to withstand harsh production environments. Fast charging Li-Ion batteries takes only 2.5 hours to provide up to 12 hours of battery life.

The DX410 system features 7 kHz wideband audio. The high quality audio expands audio range and increases intelligibility in high RF environments so even soft whispers can be heard clearly. With an upgraded radio and a lost packet concealment capability, the DX410 delivers an improved experience in performance, range and sound.

DX410 also features 2-wire and 4-wire bridging and 2-wire auto-nulling. The bridging capability allows the option for combining the 2-wire and 4-wire ports together on either channel A or B, allowing operators to use a 4-wire out to send all the audio to a mixer, matrix intercom or other audio source. 2-wire auto-nulling enables fast and accurate integration with Clear-Com or TW wired partyline systems.

The DX410 uses a frequency hopping system (FHSS), and offers spectrum-friendly and Adaptive Frequency Hopping (AFH) modes, to avoid interference with Wi-Fi, while operating in the 2.4GHz band means that DX410 does not require radio licensing for use.

“We are excited to announce that DX410 is now shipping,” said Craig Fredrickson, Product Manager at Clear-Com. “The DX410 is truly an exceptional digital wireless system in terms of range, reliability, sound quality and comfort for the size of the system.”

