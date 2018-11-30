Clear-Com’s FreeSpeak II wireless communication solution set for installation across major UK broadcaster’s sites

Clear-Com® announced today that its FreeSpeak II wireless communication solution has been adopted as part of a wireless systems replacement project across 14 BBC sites, including New Broadcasting House in London, and Salford Quays.

Earlier this year the BBC issued an RFP to replace a large quantity of its wireless audio equipment, following Ofcom’s announcement of a reduction in the available 700Mhz Spectrum for Programme Making and Special Events users (PMSE) from May 2020.

The project will start with installations in 12 studios at New Broadcasting House, followed by two studios in Salford Quays, plus 10 English Regions sites. The BBC’s Parliament studio at Millbank and Academy facilities at Evesham will also have the new equipment installed.

Each studio will have its own base station plus the requisite number of beltpacks and antennas needed in each facility. While a matrix system was initially considered but it was determined that individual base stations would enable studios to run independently, and would be more suited to a fast-paced broadcast environment as well as being more cost-effective and easier to use.

The FreeSpeak II wireless system provides a future-proof and flexible communication system that can be configured specifically for each studio and expanded easily should the need arise,” said Damien Egan, Regional Sales Manager, Clear-Com. “We’re pleased to work with the selected SI, dB Broadcast on this prestigious installation.”

