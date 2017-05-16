City of Pittsburgh Upgrades Broadcast Operation With Utah Scientific UTAH-100 UDS Router

SALT LAKE CITY -- May 16, 2017 -- Utah Scientific today announced that the City of Pittsburgh has installed a Utah Scientific UTAH-100 UDS router as the main studio router for City Channel Pittsburgh, the city's acclaimed government-access television channel. The UTAH-100 UDS anchors a comprehensive upgrade of the city's master control facility.



"The new Utah Scientific system has made a huge difference in our production capabilities, allowing us to handle five times the programming output of the old facility," said David Finer, manager, City Channel Pittsburgh. "The UTAH-100 UDS not only provides all of the connections we need with plenty of room to grow, but also offers sophisticated capabilities, such as integrated fiber transceivers, that just weren't possible with the previous infrastructure."



Utah Scientific partner RPC Video provided the comprehensive and integrated control room solution. RPC Video's sales manager, Steve Obenreder, commented, "We recommended the UTAH-100 UDS for this significant broadcast upgrade because it offers the advanced capabilities and scalability necessary to support City Channel Pittsburgh well into the future. In addition, Utah Scientific's world-class technical support and automatic 10-year warranty were huge selling points, enabling the city to reduce its total cost of ownership over the next 10 years."



About Utah Scientific Inc.

Utah Scientific is the leading specialist in routing switchers, master control switchers, and related control software, and it set the benchmark for the broadcast industry with the first no-fee 10-year product warranty. Since 1977 the company has provided industry-leading products and best-in-class service and support as recognized three times by Frost & Sullivan with its global Customer Service Leadership Award. Additional information about the company can be found at www.utahscientific.com.



Photo Caption: City of Pittsburgh's Utah Scientific UTAH-100 UDS Router



