Blackmagic Design Announces New Cintel Scanner 2

NAB 2018, Las Vegas, USA - April 9, 2018 - Blackmagic Design today announced Cintel Scanner 2, a new second generation model of its popular real-time film scanner. Cintel Scanner 2 features the incredible speed of Thunderbolt 3 and PCIe host computer connections, as well as a new skid plate for 35 mm HDR film scanning and timecode output. The new Cintel Scanner 2 will be available in June for US$29,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

The new Cintel Scanner 2 features entirely new high speed interfaces for connecting to Mac and Windows computers. With incredibly fast 40Gb/s Thunderbolt 3 technology, the Cintel Film Scanner 2 can connect to the latest Mac computers for realtime 4K film scanning. In addition, there’s also an external PCIe interface for connecting to Windows and Linux based computers that don’t have Thunderbolt 3.

The new bi-phase sync and timecode output connection lets customers sync the Cintel Film Scanner 2 with external equipment. This is ideal for use with devices such as audio followers that playback mag sound track reels in sync with the film and that often don’t have timecode inputs, as they use an electronic tach pulse to follow sync. When used with equipment that supports timecode, the scanner can provide a timecode output to allow the audio device to match both position and sync. The addition of bi-phase sync support makes the Cintel Scanner 2 compatible with a wider range of historical audio devices than ever before.

The Cintel Scanner 2 also features a new skid plate that enables HDR (high dynamic range) film scanning of 35mm film. This makes it possible to meet the growing demand for 4K HDR content. Since the native resolution of 35mm is 4K with high dynamic range, customers can scan their existing film libraries with the Cintel Scanner 2 and recover vibrant 4K high dynamic range images for distribution on the latest streaming services such as Netflix and Apple TV. Support for 16mm HDR scanning will be added in a future update.

The HDR scanning features of Cintel Scanner 2 are available through DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio, which will be included with the scanner. DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio features full GPU accelerated color grading and mastering support for DolbyVision, HLG, HDR and HDR10+. In addition, DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio adds new ResolveFX Revival tools for automatic dirt removal, dust busting, spot patch replacement with smart fill technology, and advanced temporal and spatial noise reduction.

“The combination of Cintel Scanner 2 with DaVinci Resolve 15 Studio gives customers the most advanced film scanning and restoration tools in the world,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “The new Cintel Scanner 2 is exciting because it lets customers make their existing film libraries available in Ultra HD for HDR broadcast and streaming through services such as Netflix and Apple TV!”

Availability and Price

Cintel Scanner 2 will be available in June for US$29,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.