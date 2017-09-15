Cinevideo Equips 4K Truck With PHABRIX Qx 12G

BERKSHIRE, UK -- Sept. 15, 2017 -- PHABRIX today announced that Italian broadcast production company Cinevideo is installing the PHABRIX Qx 12G to serve as the main test and measurement system for IP, 4K/UHD (12G-SDI), and HD within its state-of-the-art outside broadcasting (OB) truck called Dolphin 7.0. Supplied by system integrator Video Signal, the PHABRIX Qx 12G gives Cinevideo's newest 4K mobile unit a rich array of advanced signal generation, analysis, and monitoring capabilities.



"We found the Qx 12G to be the one and only instrument capable of accommodating HD, quad-link 12G-SDI, and IP in a single unit," said Andrea Buonomo, executive sales manager, Cinevideo. "The integrated test generator is especially helpful in the 12G world we've created within the truck, and we'll also take full advantage of the eye and jitter analysis."



A triple-expando mobile unit boasting two separate production rooms with separate audio production areas, Cinevideo's new truck is ideal for football coverage, concerts, and virtually any other demanding live event. The unit accommodates up to 24 4K cameras and is outfitted with an Imagine Communications IP3 router for HD and quad link; a Ross Video Ultrix 12G routing switcher; and best-of-breed mixing, control, communications, and 4K server systems.



Situated at the chief engineering position, the PHABRIX Qx 12G offers all the advanced, hybrid IP/SDI test and measurement tools required for handling next-generation video formats, including instruments for rapid fault diagnosis and compliance monitoring.



The high-performance IP toolset designed for SMPTE ST 2110 and ST 2022-6 includes packet interval timing (PIT) analysis for rapid diagnosis of packet congestion, packet loss, and jitter. The Qx 12G also incorporates a packet profile generator for stress-testing IP video networks to ensure robust operation.



A comprehensive high dynamic range (HDR) and wide color gamut (WCG) toolset is also available -- including a signal generator, CIE chart, luminance heat map, vectorscope and waveform -- to speed workflows by improving visualization and analysis of 4K/UHD and HD-SDI content.



The PHABRIX Qx 12G's 12G/6G/3G/HD-SDI physical layer analysis is ultra-responsive and employs RTETM (Real-time Eye) technology to highlight any SMPTE® compliance issues. These analysis workflows are strengthened with automation that allows testing to be performed faster and more reliably.



"It is exciting to see Cinevideo planning to take full advantage of the Qx 12G's analysis functionality across 4K/UHD and IP," said Neil Sharpe, head of marketing at PHABRIX. "The new Cinevideo OB unit represents a great example of signal QC in a modern IP-based production truck."



