Ciner Group Gains Flexibility and Agility With AVIWEST Digital Mobile Newsgathering Solution

SAINT-GRÉGOIRE, France -- March 21, 2017 -- AVIWEST, a global provider of video contribution systems, today announced that Ciner Group, one of Turkey's leading media groups, has deployed its DMNG PRO180-RA transmitters, DMNG StreamHub receiver platform, and DMNG APP smartphone application for use across the country, including the Syria, Iran, and Iraq borders. By providing Ciner Group with a compact, lightweight digital mobile newsgathering solution with a quick boot time, AVIWEST gives the media group and its TV services (including Show TV, Haberturk, and BloombergHT) increased agility and flexibility, enhancing its news coverage.



"Prior to choosing AVIWEST, we performed a comprehensive test and comparison of all the bonded cellular solutions available on the market. The AVIWEST DMNG system quickly proved its capabilities and reliability, allowing us to flawlessly capture high-quality live HD video over any network from a variety of locations within the country, as well as around the world," said Semih Kaya, technical group president at Ciner Group.



"The transmitters at the heart of AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA and DMNG APP emerged as the most portable solution, allowing us to cover live news ahead of the competition and never miss an important shot," added Baturlap Ozdemir, satellite transmission manager at Ciner Group.



The Turkish media group is using the DMNG StreamHub servers to receive and decode all incoming streams delivered from the DMNG field units. The application features an intuitive web user interface that optimizes the monitoring of the video transmissions with a large panel of features, such as video thumbnails, statistics, and dynamic bit rate and latency control.



The versatility of the video uplink systems and their reliable connections to the servers give Ciner Group a large range of maneuvers to achieve the objective of any news coverage situation.



"By replacing its previous news gathering system with a more complete and powerful solution that meets all of the company's technical requirements, Ciner Group has significantly expanded its news coverage capabilities," said Cyril Hamelin, areas sales manager at AVIWEST. "AVIWEST's solution allows the group to provide viewers with a broader range of high-quality video content."



More information on AVIWEST and its products is available at www.aviwest.com.



# # #



About AVIWEST (www.aviwest.com)

AVIWEST is dedicated to helping its customers respond to present and future live video production and contribution challenges by providing them with cost-effective and reliable systems that guarantee exceptional video quality from any location around the world. Its complete ecosystem comprises a full range of mobile devices, from smartphone live video applications to industry-leading video transmitters and encoders, transceiver, and decoder platforms as well as a cloud-based management system with live video added value services.



Headquartered in Saint-Grégoire, Western France, AVIWEST supports broadcasters and other video professionals worldwide through international sales offices and distribution networks across more than 160 countries.



Photo Link:www.202comms.com/AVIWEST/AVIWEST-DMNGPRO180-RA.png

Photo Caption: AVIWEST's DMNG PRO180-RA Video Uplink System



Visit AVIWEST at the 2017 NAB Show, Booth C2139



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Ciner%20Group%20Gains%20Flexibilit...



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.