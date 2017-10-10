Cineo Lighting Presents Standard 410 at NAB NY

HALF MOON BAY, CA, OCTOBER 10, 2017 - Cineo Lighting, a leader in the production of lighting systems for the motion picture, television and broadcast industries, will showcase the Standard 410 (S410) at NAB NY 2017 (Booth N771). As the next generation of full-gamut lighting technology, the new S410 rounds out the range of Cineo fixtures that provide high-quality, easily controllable light. The Standard 410 sets a new standard for motion picture, television and episodic lighting within an under 27lbs, compact design.





With a 1'x2' (30cm x 60cm) diffused illuminating surface, this new fixture is ideal for lighting talent, sets and creating saturated color effects. The Standard 410 harnesses Cineo's award-winning, phosphor-based, tunable white light in combination with a full-gamut RGB lighting system to provide a complete range of lighting options. The four-channel interface provides control locally, using the system's intuitive graphical control panel, through traditional wired DMX or with the Integrated LumenRadio CRMX bi-directional wireless DMX/RDM control.



"Similar to Cineo's Qc80, the S410 is a perfect combination of uncompromised white and fully saturated color LEDs," says Rich Pierceall, CEO, Cineo Lighting. "We are excited to introduce this latest high-power fixture to our customers and media at NAB NY. We believe that this unique fixture will be well received, given the past strong and positive response to Cineo exclusive features, such as its intuitive graphic user interface."





Other features include Photo-Accurate Dimming, variable CCT from 2700K to 6500K, and an RGB/CMY color system that provides variable saturation without degradation of the white light quality. As with all Cineo products, S410 features flicker-free operation and a silent, passive cooling system to ensure noise will not disrupt a shoot. The Cineo S410 will be available to customers beginning Q4 2017.





